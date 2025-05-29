Mizzou Softball Player Named All-American; The Buzz, Thursday, May 29, 2025
Despite an underwheling season for the Missouri Tigers, senior catcher Julia Crenshaw was named as a 2025 NFCA All-American. Crenshaw was named Third-Team All-American and is the 27th player to be honored as an All-American in program history.
In the 2025 campaign, Crenshaw hit a team-high and career-best .361. She anchored the Tigers offense, which struggled throughout the season. She had 56 hits, 48 runs, 14 doubles,14 homers, 32 RBI and 26 stolen bases.
She was fifth in the SEC with 26 stolen bases and tied for second in D1 Softball for leadoff homers with five. Crenshaw paired that offense with a top-tier arm. She caught a league-leading nine runners stealing.
Crenshaw was also named to the 2025 All-SEC First Team in her final season with the Tigers.
Upcoming Mizzou Schedule
• Annual Southeastern Conference Spring meetings: May 27-29
• NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in College Station, Texas: May 28-31
Countdown to Mizzou football's 2025 season:
91 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“I didn’t realize that there were five downs until later. I think they should be able to reverse it. I think we won the game and I think (the officials) took it from us.”- Michael Jones
Did you notice?
- The spring athletes for the Tigers set a school record. They earned the highest spring GPA in Mizzou Athletics History with a 3.402.
- Former head coach and Assistant coach Tim Jamieson of Mizzou Baseball is stepping down after a combined three decades with the team. He was most recently the pitching coach for the past two seasons. Read more here.
Check out our social media:
- BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
- YouTube