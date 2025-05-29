Mizzou Baseball Assistant, Former Head Coach to Step Down
After a combined 30 years as part of the Missouri Tigers coaching staff, Tim Jamieson is reportedly stepping down from his role as pitching coach, per D1Baseball.
Jamieson served as the head coach for the Mizzou baseball team for 22 seasons and became the second-winningest coach in program history. He stepped down as head coach in 2016 after a career highlighted by two conference titles and 698 wins overall.
Current head coach Kerrick Jackson served as an assistant coach under Jamieson from 2015 to 2018. When Jackson was appointed to lead the Memphis Tigers team in 2023, he brought along a familiar face as his pitching coach.
The duo made the jump back to the Missouri together in 2024 when Jackson was announced as the new head coach of the Tigers squad. Jamieson served as the pitching coach for two years at his former school.
After how the 2025 season panned out, a move in the coaching staff was expected. The Tigers finished with the least Southeastern Conference wins by any team in the modern era. A big part of that fell on the pitching.
The Tigers finished with a conference-worst team ERA of 9.19 and an opposing batting average of .314. Mizzou received 11 run-rule losses, allowing their opponents to score at least 10 more runs in those games. They also had a conference-worst strikeouts, hits allowed, runs allowed, walks allowed and home runs allowed.
The team saw nearly half of their pitchers experience injuries or found themselves in unexpected roles. They had 12 different pitchers start for them across the season and frequent turnover in the bullpen of relied upon arms.
Jamieson has left his mark on many players, however. He took part in mentoring mentor Major League Baseball All-Stars Max Scherzer, Ian Kinsler, Aaron Crow and Kyle Gibson, as well as current MLB players Tanner Houck, Pete Fairbanks and Rob Zastryzny.