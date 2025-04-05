Mizzou Central

Mizzou Softball Schedule Changed for Texas Series

Missouri will now play a doubleheader against Texas Sunday.

May 9, 2024; Auburn, AL, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Larissa Anderson talks with infielder Maddie Gallagher (1) during the game against the Florida Gators in the SEC Softball Championship game at Jane B. Moore Field. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images / John Reed-Imagn Images

The Missouri Tigers softball team's first game of a series against No. 1 Texas has again been pushed back. Missouri will now play a doubleheader on Sunday, with games at noon at 3 p.m., the team announced Saturday.

Game 1 is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. Saturday. This is the third schedule change for the series, all due to the weather.

Game 1 was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday. That was moved up to 10 a.m. Friday due to anticipated inclement weather. After Columbia experienced rainfall in the morning too though, the team originally scheduled a doubleheader for Saturday, with games at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Missouri will look to rain on Texas' parade, with the Longhorns beginning their first season in the Southeastern Conference 7-2 in league play. The Tigers have upset the top-ranked team before this season, taking down then-No. 1 Oklahoma on March 22.

