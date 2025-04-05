Mizzou Softball Schedule Changed for Texas Series
The Missouri Tigers softball team's first game of a series against No. 1 Texas has again been pushed back. Missouri will now play a doubleheader on Sunday, with games at noon at 3 p.m., the team announced Saturday.
Game 1 is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. Saturday. This is the third schedule change for the series, all due to the weather.
Game 1 was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday. That was moved up to 10 a.m. Friday due to anticipated inclement weather. After Columbia experienced rainfall in the morning too though, the team originally scheduled a doubleheader for Saturday, with games at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Missouri will look to rain on Texas' parade, with the Longhorns beginning their first season in the Southeastern Conference 7-2 in league play. The Tigers have upset the top-ranked team before this season, taking down then-No. 1 Oklahoma on March 22.