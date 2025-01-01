Mizzou Sports' Best Moments of 2024; The Buzz, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025
There was plenty to cheer for and support in 2024 for fans of Missouri Tigers athletics. From a 10-3 football team to a Super Regional appearance from the Tigers softball squad, there was both team success and unforgettable moments this last calendar year.
To recap the season as a whole might be impossible, but here's a darn good try.
Missouri's volleyball squad played itself all the way to the Sweet 16, upsetting regional host SMU in Dallas on its path. They fell to the Kentucky Wildcats in that round but still pulled off one of the most impressive upsets of the entire tournament. Dawn Sullivan's squad finished 22-9 on the season.
The Tigers' softball run to the Super Regional is often forgotten, but the Tigers were a few good plays away from the College World Series. They took the Duke Bluedevils to a third game and lost, but pulled off an impressive comeback to make it that far.
Both basketball teams are still playing. The ladies sit at 11-4 with no signature wins yet entering SEC play. The men made noise upsetting the top-ranked team in the country, the Kansas Jayhawks, right inside Mizzou Arena. They currently have an 11-2 record entering conference play.
The baseball team didn't have its best season ever. They finished 23-32 in the most challenging conference in baseball.
If you're looking for the most fun and entertaining Missouri sport, the Tigers gymnastics squad is worth taking a look at. They finished 13-6 last season and look primed to be a top team in the country for 2025.
Finally, we find our way to Eli Drinkwitz's football team. The Tigers went 10-3, finishing its season with a 27-24 win over Iowa in the Music City Bowl. That game, somehow, wasn't even close to the most entertaining from the 2024 season. A strip-sack, game-winning touchdown against Oklahoma and the Brady Cook hospital game probably take the gold medal for that category.
That's 2024. It was a pretty fun year all around for the Missouri Tigers and its fanbase, a year that might be hard to top. With the success across the board for multiple sports for the Tigers in 2024, it's possible that Missouri is ready to break through as a top athletic program in the country.
Today's Schedule
Nothing today.
Did you notice?
- Three Missouri volleyball players earned Volleyball Magazine All-American honors, featuring libero Maya Sands, right side Jordan Iliff and outside hitter Mychael Vernon.
- Missouri volleyball signee Asia Harvey is participating in the Under Armour All-American game on New Year's Day.
- Left guard Cayden Green had quite the performance in the Music City Bowl against Iowa and was consequentially rated nicely by Pro Football Focus.
