Mizzou Bolsters Secondary with Former Ole Miss Starter

Missouri has made a big addition to its defensive secondary, signing former Ole Miss starting cornerback Chris Graves Jr. through the transfer portal, per multiple reports. He has one year of eligibility remaining.



Graves took a visit to Missouri on Saturday.

Graves started in eight games for the Rebels, including in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against Miami. He appeared in all of the six games that he did not start in. He also was a significant contributor for Ole Miss in 2023 and 2024, appearing in 20 games, including one start, over the two seasons.



Graves has spent the last three seasons with the Rebels after transferring from Miami, where he redshirted in the first year of his career in 2022.

Over three years with Ole Miss, Graves recorded 61 total tackles, seven pass deflections and two forced fumbles. The 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back allowed 18 receptions on 35 targets for 283 receiving yards in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus. The 51.4% completion rate was the lowest amongst Ole Miss' starting corner backs on the season.

Nov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) runs against Mississippi Rebels defensive back Chris Graves Jr. (32) in the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Graves was rated by 247Sports as the No. 13 cornerback in this year's transfer portal cycle. Out of high school, 247 rated him as a four-star prospect.

Cornerback was one of the most pressing needs for Missouri this offseason, with all three of the Tigers starters at the position in 2025 — Toriano Pride Jr., Drey Norwood and Stephen Hall — exhausting their eligibility. Additionally, promising true freshman Mark Manfred and redshirt freshman Shamar McNeil entered the transfer portal. This left two reserve players — Nic Deloach Jr. and Cam Keys — as the only two returning scholarship players at the position.

Graves is the fifth addition Missouri has made to rebuild the room, joining Jahlil Florence and Sione Laulea from Oregon, Elijah Dotson from Michigan and Kensley Louidor-Faustin from Auburn.

Out of the group, Graves stands out the most to instantly slot into the starting lineup.



Florence was also a starter at Oregon in 2023 before a leg injury derailed his 2024 season. He announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal midway through the 2025 season.

Louidour-Faustin brings versatile experience, playing all over the defensive secondary for Auburn.



Dotson has exciting long-term potential, with the former four-star prospect appearing in 12 games in his true freshman season.

