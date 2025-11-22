Mizzou Swim and Dive Holds Lead After Day 2 of Mizzou Invite: The Buzz
Missouri swimming and diving continued to hold the lead on Day 2 of the Mizzou Invite on Friday.
The men's team leads with 1,100 points and the women with 1,137.
Missouri's diving squads swept the podium for a second straight day. Senior Gabriela San Juan Carmona won the 1-meter diving event with a score of 289.30. Meanwhile, senior Collier Dyer also won the 3-meter diving event with a score of 425.65.
Sophomore Luke Nebrich earned first place in the men's 50 free with a time of 18.82. Junior Francesca Smith took first on the women's side of the event with a 22.49 mark.
The meet will close out Saturday, with the preliminary rounds beginning at 9:30 a.m., followed by the finals at 5:30 p.m. The meet will be broadcast on the SEC Network+.
Here's the morning buzz for the weekend of Nov. 22.
Friday's Mizzou Results
Mizzou's Weekend Schedule
Saturday
- Football at No. 8 Oklahoma at 11 a.m. on ABC - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
- Volleyball in the SEC Tournament: Round 2 vs. Ole Miss at 30 minutes following the 3 p.m. match on the SEC Network+ - Watch, Live Stats
- Women's cross country in the NCAA Championships in Columbia, Missouri at 9:20 a.m. - Watch, Live Stats
- Swim and Dive at Day 3 of the Mizzou Invite
Sunday
- Women's basketball vs. Washington State in Kissimmee, Florida, at 2 p.m. - Listen, Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Oklahoma will be without one of its top defensive players against Missouri on Saturday, per a report. View the full availability reports for the game here.
- Missouri alumnus Michael Porter Jr. led the Brooklyn Nets in scoring Friday night in a win over the Celtics, scoring 33 points. He also grabbed eight rebounds. He leads the Nets this season in both points and rebounds.
- The NCAA turned back a ruling that would've allowed collegiate athletes to bet on pro sports.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“Professional suicide."- Norm Stewart on his team’s schedule