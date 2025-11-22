Mizzou Swim and Dive Holds Lead After Day 2 of Mizzou Invite: The Buzz

Mizzou Central

Mizzou Swim and Dive Holds Lead After Day 2 of Mizzou Invite

Missouri swimming and diving alumni Mikel Schreuders competes in black and gold during his time with the Tigers.
Missouri swimming and diving alumni Mikel Schreuders competes in black and gold during his time with the Tigers.

Missouri swimming and diving continued to hold the lead on Day 2 of the Mizzou Invite on Friday.

The men's team leads with 1,100 points and the women with 1,137.

Missouri's diving squads swept the podium for a second straight day. Senior Gabriela San Juan Carmona won the 1-meter diving event with a score of 289.30. Meanwhile, senior Collier Dyer also won the 3-meter diving event with a score of 425.65.

Sophomore Luke Nebrich earned first place in the men's 50 free with a time of 18.82. Junior Francesca Smith took first on the women's side of the event with a 22.49 mark.

The meet will close out Saturday, with the preliminary rounds beginning at 9:30 a.m., followed by the finals at 5:30 p.m. The meet will be broadcast on the SEC Network+.

Saturday

  • Football at No. 8 Oklahoma at 11 a.m. on ABC - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
  • Volleyball in the SEC Tournament: Round 2 vs. Ole Miss at 30 minutes following the 3 p.m. match on the SEC Network+ - Watch, Live Stats
  • Women's cross country in the NCAA Championships in Columbia, Missouri at 9:20 a.m. - Watch, Live Stats
  • Swim and Dive at Day 3 of the Mizzou Invite

Sunday

  • Women's basketball vs. Washington State in Kissimmee, Florida, at 2 p.m. - Listen, Live Stats

Did you notice?

  • Oklahoma will be without one of its top defensive players against Missouri on Saturday, per a report. View the full availability reports for the game here.
  • Missouri alumnus Michael Porter Jr. led the Brooklyn Nets in scoring Friday night in a win over the Celtics, scoring 33 points. He also grabbed eight rebounds. He leads the Nets this season in both points and rebounds.
  • The NCAA turned back a ruling that would've allowed collegiate athletes to bet on pro sports.

“Professional suicide."

Norm Stewart on his team’s schedule

