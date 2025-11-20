Beau Pribula's Status Revealed in Availability Report for Mizzou at Oklahoma
Both Missouri and Oklahoma are hoping to return one of their biggest stars ahead of the Week 13 matchup between the two former Big 12 foes.
Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula could return after having to miss the last two games after he suffered a dislocated ankle injury in Week 9. He was listed as doubtful on the availability report ahead of the Tigers' matchup with Mississippi State in Week 12.
"Pribula is currently working through his rehab process, and with the oversight of the doctors and the training staff, we're going through a protocol," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference Tuesday.
Drinkwitz still anticipates that Pribula will be unavailable and it will be true freshman Matt Zollers starting for the Tigers. Missouri also doesn't want to rush Pribula back.
"Playing against an elite defense, you don't want to put somebody out there who can't compete at the highest level," Drinkwitz said. "Knowing how aggressive and attacking they (the Oklahoma defense) are, it would be a detriment to our team, and to Beau to put him out there if he's not able to play up to his level."
One of the biggest pieces of that elite Oklahoma defense is edge rusher R Mason Thomas, who missed the Sooners' game against Alabama with a quad injury.
Injury updates for Pribula and Thomas, along with the rest of the roster will be posted in official SEC Availability Reports from both teams. Reports will be posted Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night. The final report will then be posted 90 minutes before the 11 a.m. kickoff.
This post will be updated throughout the week with the latest availability report.
Wednesday Reports
Missouri
QB Beau Pribula - DOUBTFUL (ankle)
WR DaMarion Fowlkes - QUESTIONABLE
DE Langden Kitchen - PROBABLE
K Blake Craig - OUT (ACL, season)
QB Sam Horn - OUT (Tibia, season)
- True freshman wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes is the only new addition to the report for Missouri. He's played a limited role all season, including sometimes as a kickoff returner.
- Langden Kitchen suffered an injury late in Missouri's game against Texas A&M, causing him to miss Week 12 against Mississippi State. He's been a part of Missouri's five-man rotation at edge rusher all season.
Oklahoma
DL R Mason Thomas - QUESTIONABLE
DB Gentry Williams - QUESTIONABLE
RB Jovantae Banres - QUESTIONABLE
OL Troy Everett - OUT
OL Jacob Sexton - OUT
OL Jake Taylor - OUT