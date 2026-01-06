Mizzou Signs Quarterback Austin Simmons Through Transfer Portal

Missouri has signed quarterback Austin Simmons, a transfer from Ole Miss, through the transfer portal, according to Matt Zentiz of 247Sports.

Simmons entered the transfer portal on Jan. 2 with a no-contact tag. The Tigers were immeadietly listed by multiple analysts as the favorites to land Simmons. He's expected to remain with the Rebels through their College Football Playoff run.

Simmons was Ole Miss' starter at the beginning of the season before he suffered an ankle injury in Week 2, leading to Trinidad Chambliss to replacing him.



The 6-foot-4, 215-pound 20 year old was a three-star prospect out of high school. He joins Missouri with two years of eligibility remaining. He spent the first three years of his career at Ole Miss, redshirting his first year.

In 13 appearances across the last two years, Simmons has completed 64 of his 107 (60%) pass attempts for 1,026 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. The lefty has a cannon of an arm, having the potential to unlock the deep passing game, an area where Missouri has struggled over recent years.

His best start of the season came in Week 1, when he completed 20 of his 31 (65%) pass attempts for 341 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Sep 6, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons (13) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

With Simmons being left handed, it makes one transfer need even more pertinent for the Tigers: right tackle, Simmons' blindside protecter. Missouri will have to replace All-SEC player Keagen Trost at the position, as he's exhausted his eligibility.

Missouri is also in the process of rebuilding its wide receiver room through the transfer portal, with the Tigers losing five of the seven receivers who caught a pass in 2025 due to either exhausted eligibility or players entering the transfer portal.



Missouri made its first addition at the position Monday, with the Tigers signing Caleb Goodie, a speedy senior from Cincinnati. The Tigers also retained true freshman Donovan Olugbode, arguably the team's most promising player, at the position.

If Simmons becomes Missouri's starter for 2026, he'll replace Beau Pribula, a transfer Missouri brought in from Penn State ahead of the 2025 season. While dealing with injuries, Pribula was underwhelming. Pribula completed 182 of his 270 pass attempts (67%) for 1,941 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He threw for zero touchdowns and four interceptions in his final four starts. He entered the transfer portal again this offseason.

Simmons will be led by a new offensive coordinator, Chip Lindsey, who Missouri hired from Michigan. Lindsey as a history of quickly developing quarterbacks, coaching Drake Maye at North Carolina and Nick Mullens at Southeren Miss to productive seasons.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

Read more Missouri Tigers news: