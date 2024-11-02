Mizzou Volleyball Defeats Texas, Moves to First in SEC; The Buzz, November 2, 2024
Missouri Tigers volleyball is getting hot at just the right time.
The Tigers secured their seventh-straight win Friday night in a 3-2, upset win over No. 9 Texas. The win ties Missouri with Texas and Kentucky for the No. 1 spot in the SEC.
Missouri is just the second SEC team to defeat the back-to-back defending National Champions this season, joining Texas A&M. It's the first victory over a top-10 team for Missouri since 2016.
Missouri will look to continue the momentum under second-year head coach Dawn Sullivan in its final seven games of the season. Sitting at 16-5 on the season, the win over Texas could serve as a launchpad for the Tigers.
Friday's Results
• SEC Cross Country Championship: Missouri finished No. 5 in men's and No. 13 in women's
• Swim and Dive vs. Texas A&M: Missouri lost 168-132 in both men's and women's
Saturday's Schedule
• Tennis at TCU Jae Foundation Fall Open at Fort Worth, Texas
• No. 9 Wrestling at Northern Colorado - Watch
Did you notice?
• SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey issued a memo to teams to address players faking injuries in order to stop the clock. "As plainly as it can be stated: stop any and all activity related to faking injuries to create time-outs," Sankey wrote in the memo. Consequences for feigning injuries were also put in place.
• Missouri director of athletics Laird Veatch announced the program will be participating in revenue sharing "at the highest levels." The program also plans a significant raise in ticket prices in the coming years. Veatch outlined the resource plans in a letter to fans.
• The Arizona Cardinals activated former Missouri defensive end Darius Robinson to the active roster. However, head coach Jonathan Gannnon said the first-round pick will not be playing in the Cardinals' matchup with the Chicago Bears this weekend.
