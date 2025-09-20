Mizzou Volleyball Starts Leatherneck Classic 2-0 :The Buzz
Missouri Tigers volleyball began the Leatherneck Classic 2-0 with victories over Valparasio and Chicago State.
The Tigers beat Valparasio 3-1 for the first match of the festivities. Senior Regan Haith had a standout performance, posting a career-high 10 blocks. Other supporting members included Janet deMarrais, who logged a season-high 20 kills, Marina Crownover, who logged a season-high 40 assists and Maya Sands, who tied a career-high of 29 digs.
Missouri swept Chicago State 3-0 in its second match, as Crownover led the way with five service aces. Supporting her was redshirt senior Tyrah Ariail with a career-high four service aces and freshman Paige Felder with a career-high eight kills.
The pair of matches moves Missouri volleyball to 7-3 on the season, and 7-2 on the road. The Tigers will round out the Leatherneck Classic with a match against Western Illinois Sept. 20, before beginning Southeastern Conference play against Texas A&M Sept. 24.
Saturday's Mizzou Schedule
Football: vs. South Carolina at 6 p.m. in Columbia, Missouri - watch, listen, stats
Volleyball: vs. Western Illinois in Macomb, Illinois at 4 p.m. - watch, stats
Cross Country: Greeno Dirksen Cross Country Invite in Lincoln, Nebraska at 10 a.m. - stats
SEC News:
READ: Three keys for Vanderbilt vs. Georgia State
READ: Nick Saban Chimes in on Transfer Portal Changes
Did you notice?
- Missouri Basketball commits Jason Crowe Jr. and Scottie Adkinson are set to face off in the Highland Optimist Shootout. Crowe will suit up for Inglewood, while Adkinson represents Webster Groves.
- Anthony Robinson II makes Jon Rothstein's list of 20 breakout players for the 2025-2026 college basketball season.
- Missouri softball alumni Julia Crenshaw returns to the diamond at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
[On why he'd be different than the previous five Missouri coaches:] “I believe I know what I'm doing."
20] [On why he'd be different than the previous five Missouri coaches:] “I believe I know what I'm doing."- Gary Pinkel at introductory press confer
Countdown to Mizzou men's basketball's season opener:
44 days.
Check out our social media...
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube