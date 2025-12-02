Mizzou WR James Madison II to Enter Transfer Portal, Per Report
Missouri redshirt freshman wide receiver James Madison II plans to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.
Madison was a three-star prospect out of high school, but was unable to carve out a role for himself in the two years. He appeared in 19 snaps in 2025, all of which came in the first five games of the season. He saw 22 snaps in 2024. He didn't make a catch in those two seasons.
Madison will become the 11th member of Missouri's 21-man 2024 freshman class to enter the transfer portal. He's the second Missouri player expected to enter the portal this offseason, with safety Caleb Flagg announcing his intention to do so in September. The transfer portal will officially open Jan. 2.
Madison was one of three members of the 2024 class for Missouri from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, along with linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez and defensive tackle Justin Bodford. In high school, Madison was a physical mismatch with his 6-foot-3, 210-pound frame.
Wide receiver will be one of Missouri's biggest needs this offseason after a lackluster year of production from Missouri's passing game in 2025. Additionally, receivers Kevin Coleman Jr. (the team's leading receiver in 2025) and Xavier Loyd are set to run out of eligibility.
Missouri's passing offense finished dead last in the SEC in the regular season, averaging 195.3 passing yards per game. On the flip side, Missouri finished eighth in the country in rushing yards per game, averaging 234.1 rushing yards per game. That run-heavy style is expected to carry into 2026, with running back Ahmad Hardy, the nation's leading rusher, expected to return for his junior season.
“I think there's a lot of room for improvement in our passing game, obviously, at critical moments," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference late this season. "During the moments in the game where we need to be able to rely on that, I don't think it's come through for us the way we wanted it to."
The most promising player at the position is true freshman Donovan Olugbode, who caught 25 passes for 352 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The IMG Academy product showed more than just promise, but proven production as an elite contested-catch receiver.
