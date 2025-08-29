Mizzou Volleyball Prepares for Season-Opening Doubleheader; The Buzz
Missouri volleyball is set to open its season against James Madison at 5 p.m. Friday in Fort Myers, Fla. Following that game, the Tigers will stay put to face Florida Gulf Coast at 12 p.m. Saturday as part of a weekend doubleheader.
Missouri is not very familiar with either opponent, having played them only once each. The Tigers are currently 0-1 against the Dukes and 1-0 against the Eagles.
Missouri's Saturday match against the Eagles will be streamed on ESPN+, and Kelly Burke will be on the call.
The Tigers previously competed in an exhibition match Saturday against Omaha. On the road, the Tigers grabbed a 3-0 victory. The team will look to carry that momentum into its contest with the Dukes and Eagles.
There is a lot riding on getting out to a strong start, as the Tigers begin the year as a ranked team. They are one of just five SEC teams in the American Volleyball Coaches Association national poll (along with Texas, Kentucky, Texas A&M, and Florida). The poll, released on Aug. 6, ranked the Tigers at No. 17.
Here’s the Buzz for Friday, August 29, 2025:
Friday’s Mizzou Schedule
- Cross country opener beginning at 8 a.m. for women and 8:30 a.m. for men in Columbia, Mo.
- Volleyball vs. James Madison at 5 p.m. in Fort Myers, Fla.
Mizzou Results
- Football defeated the Central Arkansas Bears 61-6 in the season opener on Thursday.
- Soccer fell 2-1 to No. 15 Memphis. Junior Mia Yang scored for the Tigers.
Did you notice?
- Missouri track and field was ranked in the SEC Coaches' Preseason Poll. The men landed at No. 4 in the conference, and the women landed at No. 7.
- Missouri basketball posted a video in honor of the football team's season opener. The basketball team opens its season with an exhibition against Kansas State on Oct. 24.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“It just felt like home, I loved it.”- Chase Daniel on Mizzou
