Mizzou Volleyball Ranked Top-25 in Preseason Poll: The Buzz
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.
After ending their season in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA tournament and a top-25 finish, the Missouri Tigers Volleyball have found themselves with high expectations for their upcoming season.
In the AVCA preseason poll, the Mizzou was ranked at No. 17, two places higher than where they finished in 2024. It is their highest preseason ranking since they were placed at No. 14 in 2014.
Tigers' libero Maya Sands and outside hitter Caylen Alexander were also recently named to the AVCA Player of the Year Watch List. Sands was named the SEC Libero of the Year in back-to-back seasons and will be looking to continue her dominant run in 2025.
Did you notice?
- Former Missouri OT Marcus Bryant earned praise from New York Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel during summer camp:
- Former Missouri wide receiver Theo Wease is getting along well with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Wease was signed by the Dolphins as a free agent after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.
- Basketball announced dates for their SEC matchups for the 2025-26 season:
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
21 days.
Check out our social media:
- BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
- YouTube
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Published