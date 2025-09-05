Mizzou Volleyball Falls to Arkansas State: The Buzz
Missouri volleyball faced Arkansas State on Thursday in Jonesboro, Ark. The Tigers fell 3-2, moving to a 2-1 record.
Arkansas State entered the matchup 1-2, but the win moved the team to 2-2. The Tigers did not go down without a fight, as it took five sets. They ultimately fell in the final set 15-11.
Before the fifth set, the Red Wolves grabbed the fourth set 25-22. It forced a decider, and Missouri did not rise to the occasion.
The Tigers were unable to channel the energy from the first and third sets, which they won 26-24 and 25-19, respectively. Arkansas State's best performances came in the fourth set, as mentioned above, and the second set. The Red Wolves won by a 25-16 margin in set two.
Senior Caylen Alexander led the Tigers in kills with 14. Fellow senior Maya Sands recorded 20 digs.
Missouri will stay put to take on Arkansas State again at 6 p.m. Friday in Jonesboro, Ark.
Here’s the Buzz for Friday, September 5, 2025:
Thursday's Mizzou Results
- Volleyball fell 3-2 to Arkansas State.
- Soccer fell 2-0 to Illinois.
Friday’s Mizzou Schedule
- Volleyball at Arkansas State at 6 p.m. in Jonesboro, Ark. — Watch
SEC News
Did you notice?
- Missouri football announced it will be bringing back a vintage look for its match up against Kansas this weekend.
- Mizzou Athletics announced that Corby Jones will be banging the "Big Mo" drum before the Tigers face Kansas. Jones was a successful quarterback at Missouri, and he was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
- Missouri commit Jason Crowe is visiting Missouri this weekend. The Inglewood, California, product is highly touted as a five-star, according to 247Sports. Class of 2028 guard Trey Edwards is visiting, too.
- Four-star wide receiver Lawrence Britt is taking a visit to Missouri. He is in the class of 2027.
- Missouri baseball gave its field a facelift. The team took to social media to unveil the new design.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“As a football coach, you will always be searching for the next Justin Smith, knowing full well you will never find a player quite like him. People like to say, ‘They broke the mold with him, but there was never a mold. Justin Smith is a handcrafted football player.”- Jim Tomsula
