Mizzou's Eric Maisonet Selected to Brooks Wallace Award Watch List: The Buzz
Missouri shortstop Eric Maisonet was named to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List Wednesday.
The award is given to the top shortstop in college baseball.
The Tigers' achievement came after an emphatic start to the year behind the plate for the junior transfer. 12 games into the season, Maisonet is hitting .310 with a home run, nine RBI and nine runs scored.
Maisonet is playing in his first season at the D1 level after spending two years suiting up for Vernon, a junior college in Vernon, Texas.
Following one start in his first three games donning the black and gold, Maisonet started the last nine games and is emerging as one of the major Missouri contributors. Maisonet ranks top six on the Tigers in hits, runs and RBI.
Following the honor, Maisonet is one of the top 100 shortstops across the country in contention for the award.
The Buzz: March 5
- Four-star defensive lineman, Cory Cunningham, announced Tuesday that the Missouri Tigers gave the 2028 graduate an offer. Cunningham ranks No. 37 nationally among top players in his class and No. 6 among defensive lineman according to 247 Sports.
- Missouri track and field received three honors over the last two days. Senior Drew Rogers earned his second straight all-SEC First Team bid on Tuesday while the men's and women's throw groups were listed in the top 11 D1 rankings Wednesday.
- Six Missouri swimmers qualified for the 2026 Swimming and Diving Championships Wednesday. Zara Zallen will compete in the 100-yard breaststroke and 100-yard freestyle while Karolina Bank will swim in the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke. Zallen headlines a 200-yard medley relay team that qualified for the championships, alongside Libby Bakker, Kylee Sullivan, Katie Kuehn and alternate Paige Striley.
Wednesday's Mizzou Results
Women's basketball lost 65-48 to Alabama in the first round of the SEC Tournament - Box Score
Thursday's Mizzou Schedule
Baseball hosts University of Illinois Chicago at 6 p.m. - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"If we play a conference-only schedule will Lou Saban or Nick Saban coach Alabama?"Eli Drinkwitz
We'll leave you with this...
The tickets at Mizzou Arena are sold out for Saturday's contest against conference rival, Arkansas. Mizzou Arena will be decked out in gold for the 11 a.m. tipoff against the No. 20 Razorbacks.
