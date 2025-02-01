Mizzou Wins Three Event Titles in Road Loss to LSU
Missouri gymnastics was overpowered by the No. 3 LSU Tigers 198.000-197.175, but still had moments of brilliance.
In its last meet, things started to click for Missouri when it upset the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats.
In that win, Missouri earned four event titles and scored a season-high 197.200 points. The team looked to carry that energy into its competition with LSU, but LSU was a different beast and Missouri ultimately fell to the 2024 NCAA Champions.
Missouri and LSU have faced each other 57 times, with LSU winning an overwhelming 49 times. The two teams met last season in Columbia when Missouri stunned LSU in a narrow 197.325-197.225 victory.
Unlike a year ago, Missouri struggled against LSU this time around.
It was a packed house in Baton Rouge for the top-10 matchup, but Missouri managed to maintain its composure among the rowdy LSU fans.
Senior Amari Celestine exemplified that, as she had a good showing. Celestine was the lone Missouri Tiger to compete in the all-around, receiving second place (39.475).
Celestine recorded two 9.900s on bars and vault. It was a great night for her to thrive, as she had about 40 family members in the audience due to her Louisiana roots.
Beam specialist Helen Hu earned a meet-high score of 9.975 on beam to win that event title. Hu averages a 9.913 on the apparatus, which ties for the fifth-highest beam average in the NCAA. Her 9.975 against LSU came on the heels of a 9.975 against Kentucky.
Sophomore Hannah Horton scored a 9.925 on vault to tie for the title. Likewise, bars specialist Mara Titarsolej earned a 9.925, which tied for the title.
Missouri's best event of the night was bars, with a total score of 49.350.
On the bars, Missouri notched four scores of 9.850 or higher.
Graduate student Kyra Burns was back in the bars lineup after missing the last meet due to sickness. She was the leadoff gymnast on the apparatus, sticking the landing to earn a 9.850.
Senior Jocelyn Moore earned a 9.850 as well, while Celestine posted a 9.900.
While Missouri was on bars, LSU was posting fantastic scores on the vault. There were three straight 9.925s to help LSU secure a 49.550-49.350 lead at the end of the first rotation. LSU's vault score of 49.550 tied for the highest vault score in the NCAA this season.
Missouri continued on through the meet, logging 49.325s on both beam and floor.
Some standouts from beam included Hu's near-perfect score, as well as Celestine’s routine. Celestine featured difficult skills during her performance, including an impressive wolf turn and a side ariel to earn a 9.850.
Freshman Olivia Kelly, who made her collegiate debut in Missouri’s last meet, continued to flourish on beam. Her 9.900 the last time around was no fluke, as she earned a 9.875 this time.
On floor, sophomore Rayna Light opened it up with a 9.850. Transfer Elise Tisler followed with a 9.875, and Moore, who averages a 9.869 on floor, anchored Missouri with a 9.900.
Despite the impressive routines from Missouri, LSU was on another level with two 9.950s on beam. LSU stretched its lead to 0.675 points by the end of the third rotation.
Missouri's lowest scoring apparatus was vault, where the team scored a 49.175.
Freshman Kaia Tanskanen was the first Missouri gymnast to compete on vault. She hopped backward on the landing, leading to a score of 9.725.
Luckily, some of her teammates stepped up with big performances.
Tisler had a small hop on her vault dismount, but it was still good enough to earn a 9.825. Horton stole the show on the vault with a 9.925, and Celestine got a 9.900.
Unfortunately, sophomore Kennedy Griffin took a big step back on her Yurchenko Full, resulting in a 9.700. LSU bested Missouri on the second rotation, holding firm control of the meet.
LSU led the whole meet, but Missouri cracked a 197.000 on the road for its highest road meet score.
Missouri will compete again at 1 p.m. on Feb. 9 in Champaign, Ill. The Tigers will look to get back to winning against No. 32 Illinois.