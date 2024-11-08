Mizzou Women's Basketball Secures First Win of Season; The Buzz, Nov. 8, 2024
The Missouri Tigers women's basketball team won 66-51 over Southern Thursday night, the first win of the season for Missouri. The Tigers opened the season with a disappointing loss at Vermont.
Laniah Randle, a transfer from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Southern held the game close at 4-7 three minutes into the first quarter before Missouri went on a 14-point scoring run through the end of the first quarter. Southern outscored Missouri 18-to-10 in the second quarter, but the Tigers scored 20 in the third quarter and 15 in the fourh to hold on to the win.
It was far from a perfect performance for Missouri, giving up 20 turnovers. But the Tigers displayed potential to improve from a 11-19 season with the addition of Randle, and the development of sophomore Grace Slaughter, who led the team with 15 points.
Friday's Schedule:
• Men's Basketball vs. Howard, 7 p.m. — Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Thursday's Results:
• Women's Basketball won 66-51 over Southern
Did you notice?
• Former Missouri defensive end and current Arizona Cardinal Darius Robinson is still dealing with a calf injury he suffered during the preseason. He was activated from injured reserve to the active roster ahead of Week 10 but is still not practicing.
• Former Missouri guards Sean East II and DaJuan Gordon made the roster the Los Angeles Lakers' G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
• Former Missouri linebacker Markus Golden, fresh off a nine-year career in the NFL, will return to Faurot Field this weekend for the "Big Mo" drum tradition.