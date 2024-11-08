Mizzou Central

Mizzou Women's Basketball Secures First Win of Season; The Buzz, Nov. 8, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

Joey Van Zummeren

University of Missouri Coach Robin Pingeton during the first quarter of the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. Thursday, March 2, 2023. 2023 South Eastern Confernce Women S Basketball Tournament At Bon Secours Wellness Arena In Greenville Sc Sec
University of Missouri Coach Robin Pingeton during the first quarter of the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. Thursday, March 2, 2023. 2023 South Eastern Confernce Women S Basketball Tournament At Bon Secours Wellness Arena In Greenville Sc Sec / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Missouri Tigers women's basketball team won 66-51 over Southern Thursday night, the first win of the season for Missouri. The Tigers opened the season with a disappointing loss at Vermont.

Laniah Randle, a transfer from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Southern held the game close at 4-7 three minutes into the first quarter before Missouri went on a 14-point scoring run through the end of the first quarter. Southern outscored Missouri 18-to-10 in the second quarter, but the Tigers scored 20 in the third quarter and 15 in the fourh to hold on to the win.

It was far from a perfect performance for Missouri, giving up 20 turnovers. But the Tigers displayed potential to improve from a 11-19 season with the addition of Randle, and the development of sophomore Grace Slaughter, who led the team with 15 points.

Friday's Schedule:

• Men's Basketball vs. Howard, 7 p.m. — Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Thursday's Results:

• Women's Basketball won 66-51 over Southern

Did you notice?

• Former Missouri defensive end and current Arizona Cardinal Darius Robinson is still dealing with a calf injury he suffered during the preseason. He was activated from injured reserve to the active roster ahead of Week 10 but is still not practicing.

• Former Missouri guards Sean East II and DaJuan Gordon made the roster the Los Angeles Lakers' G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

• Former Missouri linebacker Markus Golden, fresh off a nine-year career in the NFL, will return to Faurot Field this weekend for the "Big Mo" drum tradition.

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a freshman at the University of Missouri studying journalism, and joined MizzouCentral as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Home/All Things Mizzou