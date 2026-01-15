Mizzou Women's Basketball Set to Host Arkansas: The Buzz

The Missouri Tigers women's basketball has a good chance of earning their first conference win of the season against Arkansas.

After losing the first four conference games to ranked opponents, the Tigers are set to face a fellow 0-4 team in the Razorbacks. There are certainly a lot of similarities between the two programs, as Arkansas is also in its first season under a new head coach.

Beating the Razorbacks will not be an easy feat. Within the two similar SEC opponents of Vanderbilt and Alabama, Arkansas took closer losses in both games. Missouri will have to pull from its strengths from beyond the arc. The Tigers sit as one of the best three-point shooting teams in women's basketball and the best in the conference with a 37.8 three-point percentage.

The Tigers will take the court against the Razorbacks at 6:30 p.m. at Mizzou Arena on Thursday.

Wednesday's Mizzou Results

Mizzou basketball took an 84-74 win over Auburn at home on Wednesday to move to 3-1 in conference play. Mark Mitchell and Jayden Stone each scored more than 20 points in the win.

Thursday's Mizzou Schedule

Missouri women's basketball takes on the Arkansas Razorbacks at 6:30 p.m. at Mizzou Arena - Live Stats, Watch, Listen

Missouri Wrestling will face Arizona State at 7 p.m. in Tempe, Arizona - Watch

Did you notice?

The Tigers officially signed former Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons a week after he announced his commitment.

Mizzou Gymnastics announced a gold theme at the meet on Friday, January 16. The Tigers are set to host No. 2 Oklahoma, the teams toughest competition yet.

We need YOU in your best gold outfits for our meet this Friday, Jan. 16 at 7:45 p.m.‼️



Let’s fill Mizzou Arena with gold ✨ #MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/V7CMQP6mkU — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) January 15, 2026

The Tigers earned a commitment from Sione Laulea, a cornerback from Oregon. Find out more about the new Tiger here.

Slight surprise here, but #Mizzou just picked up the commitment of Oregon cornerback Sione Laulea. He's recorded 10 total tackles, three pass deflections and an interception in two seasons for the Ducks. https://t.co/Zumruw58k5 — Michael Stamps (@msstamps7) January 14, 2026

