Mizzou Gains Transfer Commitment From Oregon CB Sione Laulea

The Oregon to Missouri pipeline is continuing in the transfer portal, with the Tigers adding former Oregon cornerback Sione Laulea. Laulea was teammates with Jahlil Florence, who was the first portal addition for the Tigers.



He will have one year of eligibility remaining after redshirting his first season with Oregon in 2024.

BREAKING: Oregon transfer CB Sione Laulea has Committed to Missouri, he tells @On3



The 6’4 195 CB totaled 10 Tackles, 5 PD, & 1 INT in his time with the Ducks



Was the No. 1 JUCO CB in 2024 On3 Rankings

Laulea recorded seven tackles and two pass deflections in six appearances for the Ducks last season. In four appearances in 2024, Laulea posted three total tackles, a deflection and an interception.



The former JUCO product started his career at San Mateo College for two seasons. He recorded 27 total tackles, four pass breakups and a sack as a sophomore and 15 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception as a freshman. He also recorded two sacks during that time.

Laulea was the No. 3 JUCO prospect in the country for the 2024 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He was also ranked the best cornerback prospect in the JUCO class. Laulea had plenty of offers while entering the Division 1 ranks, including Utah, Penn State, Miami, USC, Arizona, BYU, Colorado, Oklahoma, Iowa State, Ole Miss and others.



The addition of Laulea addresses another important need for the Tigers. He's the third portal commitment at the cornerback spot, including Florence and Michigan's Elijah Dotson. Missouri lost its three starters from last season in Toriano Pride Jr., Stephen Hall and Dreyden Norwood, so the need for new talent was glaringly obvious.



It was also a position group that struggled last season. The Tigers allowed multiple deep passes and struggled in zone coverage all season, so bringing in fresh faces may be exactly what the Tigers need.

Eli Drinkwitz is returning only Nic Deloach and Cam Keys from last season in the cornerback room. The two played a combined 85 snaps last season, so the experience isn't necessarily there. Deloach did split starting snaps with Pride in 2024, however.



Missouri is also bringing in Jaxson Gates and Ahmod Billins in its class of 2026. Gates was a late riser in the class, moving up to the No. 399 player in the country in national composite rankings. Depending on the depth the Tigers have at the spot, Gates may have the talent to get some snaps as a freshman.



The transfer portal is only open until Jan. 16, with only two more days for players who aren't playing in the national title game to enter.

