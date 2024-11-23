Mizzou Women's Basketball Wins Fourth Straight; The Buzz, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024
Missouri women's basketball secured its fourth win in a row against Arkansas Little Rock, winning 78-49 thanks to 19 points from both senior guard Nyah Wilson and Grace Slaughter.
Slaughter went 7-for-12 from the field and made all three of her three-point attempts. She also added seven rebounds and a steal. As for Wilson, she went 7-for-10 from the field and 3-for-4 from the perimeter. She also posted three rebounds and three assists in the Tigers' blowout victory.
The Tigers outshot the Trojans in all three areas of the game. Little Rock only made two of its 18 three-point attempts compared to Missouri's 8-for-22. Wilson and Slaughter were the two main contributers for the Tigers from outside.
Missouri's next opponent is the Syracuse Orange in the Emerald Coast Classic, tipping off at 5:00 p.m. CT on Monday, Nov. 25.
Today's Schedule
- Football vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, Miss. at 3:15 p.m. CT, Watch, Listen, Stats
Did you notice?
- Sophomore setter Marina Crownover hustles to help Missouri volleyball score against the Ole Miss Runnin' Rebels.
Mizzou basketball forward Mark Mitchell shows up to Mizzou Arena representing the Saint Louis Blues. He scored only four points in the Tigers' 91-56 win over Pacific.
Freshman Annor Boateng throws down a massive dunk in the Tigers fourth straight victory.
More from Mizzou On SI:
Diverse Three-Point Attack Powers Mizzou Basketball Over Pacific
Tigers Top Flip Target Locks in Commitment with Nebraska
Mizzou Football's Troubling Trend in the 'Swing Eight' with Time Management
Check out our social media...
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube