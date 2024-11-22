Tigers Top Flip Target Locks in Commitment with Nebraska
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri football staff have compiled the No. 20 ranked recruiting class in the nation up to this point, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.
The Tigers hoped to add to that class with the addition of 4-Star safety Jeremiah Jones from Murray, Kentucky, but the talented defender had other ideas.
Despite taking a visit to Columbia last week and speaking highly of his time in Missouri, Jones locked in his commitment to Nebraska this week with a post on social media.
Jones is rated as the No. 4 player in the state of Kentucky and is the No. 35 safety in the nation, according to 247Sports. He committed to Nebraska in July of this year, joining the Cornhuskers' 21st ranked recruiting class. As just a sophomore at Murray High School in Kentucky, Jones compiled an impressive 97 tackles and five interceptions.
Nebraska has struggled in recent weeks after a hot start that saw them jump out to a 5-1 record. The Cornhuskers now sit at 5-5 after dropping four straight games to conference opponents, but still have a chance at bowl eligibility with games remaining against Wisconsin and Iowa.
Head coach Matt Rhule put together a strong recruiting class in 2024, headlined by 5-Star quarterback Dylan Raiola, that finished in the top-20 in the nation. As it stands now, Nebraska looks to be in position once again to secure a top-20 class potentially.
Despite missing out on the flip, Drinkwitz and Missouri are also still in play for one of the nation's top classes. The Tigers finished 20th in the country in 2024, and are still in position to do so again.