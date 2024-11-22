Mizzou Football's Troubling Trend in the 'Swing Eight' with Time Management
The middle eight minutes are often crucial indicators in football games. Just ask Eli Drinkwitz
"It has a huge impact,” Drinkwitz said of the middle eight during a 2022 press conference. “We’re cognizant of not making a mistake going into halftime to give the other team momentum.”
But, in 2024 SEC play, Drinkwitz's Missouri Tigers have been outscored 55-6 in the middle eight — the final four minutes of the first half and the first four of the second. In their three losses of the season, the Tigers have been outscored 35-0 in the swing.
In Missouri's Week 12 loss to South Carolina, Missouri only trailed 6-7 ahead of the two-minute timeout. The Tigers walked into halftime though trailing 20-7. In a bad showing of time management, Missouri allowed a six-yard touchdown pass at the 1:57 mark, then punted back to South Carolina 24 seconds of play after the touchdown.
One first down in the series, which South Carolina entered with two timeouts, would've allowed Missouri to drain the clock. Two carries of three yards from Nate Noel set up third-and-4 for the Tigers. Quarterback Brady Cook connected with wide receiver Theo Wease Jr., who was blanketed in coverage. Wease was immediately brought down, barely a yard ahead of the line of scrimmage.
Receiving the ball with 1:33 remaining, South Carolina trotted down the field in 54 seconds to bring their lead to 21-6 with a 38-yard touchdown.
Three yards and time management cost Missouri seven points in a game that was ultimately decided by four.
"We needed one more play on both sides of the ball," Drinkwitz said Tuesday after the loss.
Drinkwitz was commenting on critical errors made on the final four drives of the game, but the execution in the final minutes of the first half were also significant dominoes to fall.
On the flip side, Missouri did start the second half on the right foot, creating a turnover on downs with a fourth-down stop. The team was not deflated like they could've been from a dissapointing end to the first half.
"We came in and it was not flat in here," Cook said of the lockerroom at halftime. "I'd say the team picked me up. I was always even feeling a little flat coming out at halftime and immediately I realized, the energy's up."
"The swing eight has been a huge indicator of what we're going to take into halftime," Drinkwitz said in the same 2022 press conference.
Missouri came out on the winning side of a close game the week prior over Oklahoma, but still made head-scratching decisions in the minutes leading up to halftime.
Missouri received the ball with 2:02 remaining while Oklahoma held all three timeouts. Two first downs led Missouri to a first-and-10 as the clock ticked down from 54 as Oklahoma still held two of its timeouts. Tight end Brett Norfleet dropped a pass on first down. Quarterback Drew Pyne's pass sailed incomplete on second, leading to a one-yard run on third before a punt with the time stopped at 22 seconds.
Yet, Missouri still should've escaped the first half without allowing any additional points. Luke Bauer's punt from the Tigers' own 39 yard line went 40 yards and Peyton Bowen's return went just 13 yards. But Missouri was called for a late hit on the return, gifting Oklahoma 15 yards.
One 14-yard completion on second-and-11 put Oklahoma in range to make a 56-yard kick as time expired for the second quarter. For a game decided by just one possession, as five of Missouri's game have been, gifting any points due to time management becomes costly.
Even in games that haven't come down to the wire, Missouri has suffered from its lowly performances in the swing eight. Against Alabama in Week 9, Missouri trailed just 0-6 with four minutes remaining in the first half.
With Pyne stepping in for an injured Cook on Missouri's penultimate drive of the half, things quickly turned in Alabama's favor. Pyne threw an interception on his first pass attempt, which led to Alabama's first touchdown three plays later.
"He's trying to win the game," Drinkwitz said of Pyne's decision after the loss. "He's trying to put us in a position to get back into the game. And I understand that, but we just can't put the ball into jeopardy in those situations."
To open the second half, Alabama rounded of a six-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a rushing touchdown from Jalen Milroe. The swing in the middle of the game put an anchor on any chance or sliver of momentum Missouri had.
Drinkwitz, like any head coach, knows the importance of the swing eight minutes. There's been a combination of execution errors from players, questionable play calling, penalties and head-scratching game management decisions from the Tigers over their last three games.
As their last month of play alone has shown, the middle eight minutes can be key factors in both close games and blowouts.
