Mizzou Wrestling Earns Big Win Over Oklahoma: The Buzz
No. 17 Missouri wrestling earned a second straight Big 12 win Thursday night, taking down No. 16 Oklahoma 23-14.
The win puts Missouri at 5-2 in conference play, building off an upset victory over then-No. 16 West Virginia on Feb. 6.
Though Missouri needed a comeback to take down West Virginia, the Tigers controlled the dual against the Sooners most of the way through. Missouri put together a streak of winning five straight matches, starting with the 149 weight class and through 184 pounds.
To end off that streak, Missouri captured two of its biggest wins of the night, with redshirt junior Cam Steed and redshirt freshman Aeoden Sinclair both winning on technical falls.
Missouri will close out its regular season on Feb. 22, traveling to take on No. 4 Iowa State at 2 p.m.
The Buzz: Feb. 13
- Jonathan Rutledge announced he'll be returning to Missouri's coaching staff as special teams assistant. Rutledge worked as a special teams analyst for the Tigers in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He spent last season working at Florida State under Missouri's new coordinator, John Papuchis.
- Missouri football's game at Ole Miss on Oct. 17 became even more interesting of a matchup Thursday, with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss being granted a sixth year of eligibility. The Tigers' starting lineup is expected to feature three of Chambliss' former teammates — quarterback Austin Simmons, wide receiver Cayden Lee and cornerback Chris Graves Jr.
- Missouri football extended an offer to Kaiden Robinson-Vickers, a composite four-star defensive tackle prospect from Dunnellon, Florida. He also has offers from Georgia, Miami and several other schools.
Thursday's Mizzou Results
Women's basketball lost 98-53 to No. 22 Tennessee - RECAP
Wrestling won 23-14 over No. 16 Oklahoma
Friday's Mizzou Schedule
Men's golf in the John Burns Intercollegiate in Lihue, Hawaii - Live Stats
Track and Field
at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas - Live Stats
at the Valentine Invitational in Boston - Live Stats
Softball:
vs. NC State at 11:30 a.m. in Clearwater, Florida on the ACCNetwork - Watch, Live Stats
vs. No. 6/7 UCLA at 5 p.m. on ESPN+ - Watch, Live Stats
Baseball:
vs. Mount St. Mary's at 5 p.m. in Fort Myers, Florida.- Listen
Gymnastics:
at No. 25 Kentucky at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network - Watch
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
[On being elected to the Pro Football of Fame during his 20th year of eligibility]: “I’d made up my mind that it had probably passed me by and I wouldn’t make the Hall of Fame unless I made it as a Senior.”Roger Wehrli
We'll leave you with this...
A look at the culture Missouri gymnastics has established under head coach Shannon Welker.
Check out our social media:
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.Follow JoeyVZ_