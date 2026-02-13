Mizzou Wrestling Earns Big Win Over Oklahoma: The Buzz

No. 17 Missouri wrestling earned a second straight Big 12 win Thursday night, taking down No. 16 Oklahoma 23-14.

The win puts Missouri at 5-2 in conference play, building off an upset victory over then-No. 16 West Virginia on Feb. 6.

Though Missouri needed a comeback to take down West Virginia, the Tigers controlled the dual against the Sooners most of the way through. Missouri put together a streak of winning five straight matches, starting with the 149 weight class and through 184 pounds.

To end off that streak, Missouri captured two of its biggest wins of the night, with redshirt junior Cam Steed and redshirt freshman Aeoden Sinclair both winning on technical falls.

174 I (10) Cam Steed dominates Trae Rios, 21-3!



MIZ 18, OU 6

Missouri will close out its regular season on Feb. 22, traveling to take on No. 4 Iowa State at 2 p.m.

The Buzz: Feb. 13

Jonathan Rutledge announced he'll be returning to Missouri's coaching staff as special teams assistant. Rutledge worked as a special teams analyst for the Tigers in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He spent last season working at Florida State under Missouri's new coordinator, John Papuchis.

Missouri football's game at Ole Miss on Oct. 17 became even more interesting of a matchup Thursday, with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss being granted a sixth year of eligibility. The Tigers' starting lineup is expected to feature three of Chambliss' former teammates — quarterback Austin Simmons, wide receiver Cayden Lee and cornerback Chris Graves Jr.

NEWS: Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by a state court judge in Mississippi. Chambliss received an injunction today, which paves the way for him to play in 2026 after the NCAA ruled he was eligibility. (The NCAA can appeal.)

Missouri football extended an offer to Kaiden Robinson-Vickers, a composite four-star defensive tackle prospect from Dunnellon, Florida. He also has offers from Georgia, Miami and several other schools.

Thursday's Mizzou Results

Women's basketball lost 98-53 to No. 22 Tennessee - RECAP

Wrestling won 23-14 over No. 16 Oklahoma

Friday's Mizzou Schedule

Men's golf in the John Burns Intercollegiate in Lihue, Hawaii - Live Stats



Track and Field

at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas - Live Stats

at the Valentine Invitational in Boston - Live Stats

Softball:

vs. NC State at 11:30 a.m. in Clearwater, Florida on the ACCNetwork - Watch, Live Stats

vs. No. 6/7 UCLA at 5 p.m. on ESPN+ - Watch, Live Stats



Baseball:

vs. Mount St. Mary's at 5 p.m. in Fort Myers, Florida.- Listen



Gymnastics:

at No. 25 Kentucky at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network - Watch

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

[On being elected to the Pro Football of Fame during his 20th year of eligibility]: “I’d made up my mind that it had probably passed me by and I wouldn’t make the Hall of Fame unless I made it as a Senior.” Roger Wehrli

We'll leave you with this...

A look at the culture Missouri gymnastics has established under head coach Shannon Welker.

THE GOLD STANDARD | EPISODE 3: Giving Back, Going Beyond



Champions aren’t only made in the gym, they’re built through service and selflessness.



Champions aren't only made in the gym, they're built through service and selflessness.

