Mizzou Wrestling Earns Upset Victory Over No. 16 West Virginia: The Buzz

No. 20 Missouri wrestling overcame a mountainous early deficit to earn an upset victory over No. 16 West Virginia.

After falling behind 9-0 to begin the dual, Missouri won all five of the last matches in order to secure a 26-13 win. True freshman Seth Mendoza put the first points on the board for the Tigers at 149 pounds, earning a critical victory by technical fall. For the final five matches, J Conway, Cam Steed, Aeoden Sinclair, Evan Bates and Jarrett Stoner won matches to earn a third straight win for the Tigers.

The win puts Missouri at 11-7 on the season and 4-2 in Big 12 play.



Missouri will next play in its penultimate regular season match, taking on rival Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hearnes Center. The dual will be streamed on ESPN+.

The Buzz: February 7

Kyler Kuhn, a four-star, in-state offensive line prospect from Kansas City, included the Tigers in his final five schools. He took a visit to Missouri at the end of January.

Former Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter has received an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine. He's expected to be one of the top off-ball linebacker prospects in the draft class.

Friday's Mizzou Results

Softball lost 4-7 to Penn State and 3-0 to No. 5 Oregon on Day 1 of the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic - RECAP



Gymnastics won 197.200-196.500 over No. 2 Florida, marking the program's highest-ranked win ever - RECAP



Wrestling won 26-13 at No. 16 West Virginia

Saturday's Mizzou Schedule

Tennis: vs. St. Louis at 10:30 a.m. - Watch, Live Stats

vs. SIUE at 3 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats

Softball: vs. No. 21/23 Liberty at noon on the MLB Network - Live Stats

vs. BYU at 5 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats

"I wanted to just hurry up and get it over with. You know, I didn't want anyone to tell my story or even try to trick me and ask about rumors of being gay. So I took the opportunity just to do it my way." Michael Sam

