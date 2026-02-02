No. 19 Missouri Wrestling Builds Late-Season Momentum: The Buzz
No. 19 Missouri wrestling has been up and down this season, with a 10-7 overall record and is 3-2 in the Big 12 Conference. Early in the season, the Tigers dropped key duals to No. 3 Iowa (34-3), No. 9 Minnesota (15-14), and No. 9 Illinois (21-16). However, Missouri has gained momentum as it works towards the championship portion of the season
Missouri traveled to Little Rock on Saturday, coming off a 42-0 win over Northern Colorado. The Tigers secured their 10th win of the season with six bonus-point victories, defeating the Trojans 33-9.
As the Tigers continue to move around their weight classes and keep younger players on the mat, redshirt freshman Mack Mauger opened the dual at 125 pounds against Tyson Roach (LR). Mauger earned his second win over the Roach with a 13-3 major decision. Missouri held onto its early lead with a technical fall by Gage Walker over Dillon Cooper.
However, the Tigers were unable to sustain that momentum, dropping the next two matches.
At 157 pounds, redshirt senior Teague Travis earned a comeback win for the Tigers, securing a 19-4 technical fall win over Kyle Lew (LR). At 165 pounds, J Conway dropped a close match to No. 5 Matty Bianchi (LR), falling 4-1 in sudden victory.
Following Conway's loss, the Tigers won the last final four matchups. Three of the victories came by technical fall or fall, while No. 9 Jarrett Stoner (285) capped the stretch with an 8-2 decision win over Kaden Darwin (LR).
Up next, the Tigers will travel to West Virginia on Friday, February 6. The dual will begin at 6 p.m. CST and will be streamed on ESPN+.
The Buzz: February 2
- Missouri guard Annor Boateng was carted off the court during Tiger's home game against Mississippi State on Saturday. Late Saturday night, Boateng posted "be back soon" alongside a phot of him giving a heart gesture to the crowd. there has been no further update on the injury, but head coach Dennis Gates said he is assuming Boateng will be out for the remainder of the season.
- Former Missouri edge rusher Zion Young was named the Senior Bowl Player of the Game. Entering the Senior Bowl, Young was rated at No. 110 in CBS Sports' NFL prospect rankings. His interview after the game is below.
- MizzouToday announced that Steve Casula has joined the Missouri football staff as an offensive assistant. Casula was previously the tight ends coach at Michigan.
- Sophomore Monica Wanjiku set a Hearnes Fieldhouse record of 9:13.70 in the 3000m run.
Sunday's Mizzou Results
Women's Basketball: Missouri 88, Mississippi State 80
Monday's Mizzou Schedule
There are no games schedules for today.
Countdown to Mizzou football's 2025 opener
215 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
I will never make excuses for my play.Drew Lock
