No. 19 Missouri Wrestling Builds Late-Season Momentum: The Buzz

No. 19 Missouri wrestling has been up and down this season, with a 10-7 overall record and is 3-2 in the Big 12 Conference. Early in the season, the Tigers dropped key duals to No. 3 Iowa (34-3), No. 9 Minnesota (15-14), and No. 9 Illinois (21-16). However, Missouri has gained momentum as it works towards the championship portion of the season

Missouri traveled to Little Rock on Saturday, coming off a 42-0 win over Northern Colorado. The Tigers secured their 10th win of the season with six bonus-point victories, defeating the Trojans 33-9.

No. 19 Wrestling Secures 10th Win of the Season at Little Rock



📰 https://t.co/UVswOtLD8q#TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/VgFXvAifVL — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) February 1, 2026

As the Tigers continue to move around their weight classes and keep younger players on the mat, redshirt freshman Mack Mauger opened the dual at 125 pounds against Tyson Roach (LR). Mauger earned his second win over the Roach with a 13-3 major decision. Missouri held onto its early lead with a technical fall by Gage Walker over Dillon Cooper.



However, the Tigers were unable to sustain that momentum, dropping the next two matches.

At 157 pounds, redshirt senior Teague Travis earned a comeback win for the Tigers, securing a 19-4 technical fall win over Kyle Lew (LR). At 165 pounds, J Conway dropped a close match to No. 5 Matty Bianchi (LR), falling 4-1 in sudden victory.



Following Conway's loss, the Tigers won the last final four matchups. Three of the victories came by technical fall or fall, while No. 9 Jarrett Stoner (285) capped the stretch with an 8-2 decision win over Kaden Darwin (LR).

Up next, the Tigers will travel to West Virginia on Friday, February 6. The dual will begin at 6 p.m. CST and will be streamed on ESPN+.

The Buzz: February 2

Missouri guard Annor Boateng was carted off the court during Tiger's home game against Mississippi State on Saturday. Late Saturday night, Boateng posted "be back soon" alongside a phot of him giving a heart gesture to the crowd. there has been no further update on the injury, but head coach Dennis Gates said he is assuming Boateng will be out for the remainder of the season.

#Mizzou guard Annor Boateng on social media, tonight ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eUie0Pg9Vf — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) February 1, 2026

Former Missouri edge rusher Zion Young was named the Senior Bowl Player of the Game. Entering the Senior Bowl, Young was rated at No. 110 in CBS Sports' NFL prospect rankings. His interview after the game is below.

Former Missouri edge Zion Young was named the American team MVP at the @seniorbowl. pic.twitter.com/IR3WPRwndl — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 1, 2026

MizzouToday announced that Steve Casula has joined the Missouri football staff as an offensive assistant. Casula was previously the tight ends coach at Michigan.

Former Michigan tight ends coach Steve Casula has joined the #Mizzou staff as an offensive assistant, sources told MizzouToday.https://t.co/CPOWyjgxn1 — Kenny Van Doren (@thevandalorian) February 1, 2026

Sophomore Monica Wanjiku set a Hearnes Fieldhouse record of 9:13.70 in the 3000m run.

Monica Wanjiku dominates the 3000m with a time of 9:13.70 to secure the program's No. 4 record 💪#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/rQOsgjcALp — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) January 31, 2026

Sunday's Mizzou Results

Women's Basketball : Missouri 88, Mississippi State 80

Monday's Mizzou Schedule

There are no games schedules for today.

Countdown to Mizzou football's 2025 opener

215 days.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

I will never make excuses for my play. Drew Lock

