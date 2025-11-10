Mizzou Wrestling Places First at Tiger Style Invite: The Buzz
Missouri wrestling earned first place out of four teams in the Tiger Style Invitational in Columbia on Sunday. The Tigers hosted Little Rock, Oklahoma, Purdue and South Dakota State for the tournament.
Missouri earned 146.5 points in the tournament, while four wrestlers also brought in top-place finishes in their individual weight classes.
Redshirt freshman Zeke Seltzer won the 141-pound weight class by taking down two National Qualifiers — Tyler Wells of Oklahoma and Greyson Clark of Purdue. Fellow redshirt freshman Aeoden Sinclair, along with Redshirt seniors Josh Edmond and Max Mayfield also took the top spots in their weight classes.
Missouri will next take on wrestling powerhouse Iowa, currently ranked No. 2 in the country, in the National Duals Invitational on Saturday in Oklahoma.
Here's the morning buzz for Monday, Nov. 10.
Mizzou's Weekend Results
Saturday
Football: Lost 38-17 to No. 3 Texas A&M - RECAP
Sunday
Wrestling: Finished first in the Tiger Style Invite.
Mizzou's Monday Schedule
No events scheduled.
Did you notice?
- Missouri football extended an offer to Rocco Marriott, a three-star in-state quarterback prospect in the class of 2026 who visited for the Tigers' game against Texas A&M. He's currently committed to James Madison.
- Former Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis saw his first NFL action Sunday, making all six of his extra-point attempts for the Los Angeles Rams in a 42-26 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
- Missouri lost out on four-star defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin, who instead committed to Ohio State.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
[On coming off the bench to lead the OT win against Iowa State in 2005] “I get chills talking about the game.”- Chase Daniel
Check out our social media:
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube