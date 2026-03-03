Mizzou Receiving Votes in Latest AP Poll: The Buzz

Missouri men's basketball received 27 votes in the latest AP Poll, released on Monday. The tigers stand as the fourth team outside of the top-25 rankings. A recent stretch of strong performance has elevated Missouri back onto the national scale while also helping its chances at earning an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.

#Mizzou is the fourth team out of today's AP Top 25



Tigers have wins over:

No. 24 Vanderbilt

No. 23 Tennessee

No. 5 Florida pic.twitter.com/UkVXopirnc — Joey Van Zummeren (@JoeyVZ_) March 2, 2026

Missouri (20-9, 10-6 in SEC) has notched three wins across its past four outings, including wins over two separate top-25 programs. The Tigers took down No. 24 Vanderbilt and No. 23 Tennessee. Additionally, Missouri has a victory over the reigning national champions, No. 5 Florida, from the conference opener on Jan. 3.

Entering the final week of the regular season, Missouri can lock up a bid in March Madness with a pair of impressive outings. The first opportunity comes against Oklahoma on Tuesday. The tigers previously knocked off the Sooners at Mizzou Arena with a game-winning buzzer-beater.

To close out conference play, the Tigers will match up with No. 20 Arkansas with a final chance to add a final ranked victory before the postseason begins. Both of Missouri's final two games will play a crucial role in determining seeding for not only the NCAA Tournament but also the SEC Tournament, as the Tigers are currently 4th in the conference standings. The four seed is the magic number as the top four teams in the conference earn automatic byes through the opening two rounds of the bracket.

A strong close to the season could see Missouri crack the top-25 and fuel the Tigers through the postseason.

The Buzz: March 3

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy announced the birth of his son, Ahmad Hardy Jr.

Welcome : Ahmad hardy jr 💙🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/R2aLivmwVO — Ahmad hardy (@Ahmadhardy29) March 3, 2026

Missouri seniors Addison Lawrence and Elise Tisler have been nominated for the 2026 AAI Award, which goes to the nation's top senior gymnast.

Elite company ⭐



Addison Lawrence and Elise Tisler earn nominations for the 2026 AAI Award, presented to the nation’s top senior gymnast!#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/iqin8usGF9 — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 2, 2026

Gymnastics remained in the top-10 of the Road to the Nationals rankings, maintaining its No. 7 ranking after earning a top-10 victory over Arkansas on Sunday.

Monday's Mizzou Results

Men's Golf at the Colleton River Collegiate: 11th place

Tuesday's Mizzou Schedule

Men's Basketball vs Oklahoma at 6 p.m. at the Lloyd Nobel Center in Normon, Oklahoma. How to watch, Stats, Watch

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

"They got in on me late, so when I came here everybody thought they'd dropped a Lamborghini on me. I wish they had. Doing all that work, spending all that time—practicing every day, diving for loose balls...." Derrick Chievous

