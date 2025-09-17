Mizzou Wrestling Releases 2025-26 Schedule: The Buzz
The 2025-26 wrestling schedule for the Missouri Tigers has been released by the school, starting on Nov. 2 with the Missouri Duals in Columbia.
The Tigers will follow that up with the Tiger Style Invite on Nov. 9, which is also happening at home. Missouri will host six home meets in total, four of which are matches against singular teams. Matches against West Virginia and Iowa State on the road should be eye-catching ones, as well.
Missouri wrestling home meets
Missouri Duals - Nov. 2, 2025
Tiger Style Invite - Nov. 9, 2025
Illinois - Nov. 24, 2025
Oklahoma State - Jan. 23, 2026
Northern Colorado - Jan. 25, 2026
Oklahoma - Feb. 13, 2026
The Big 12 championship will be played on March 6 and 7 and the NCAA championships from March 19 to March 21.
The Tigers bring back plenty of production from last season, including junior Kade Moore, junior Cam Steed, J Conway, Josh Edmond and others. The Tigers also added Northwestern transfer Evan Bates at the 197-pound weight class for more depth on the roster. They also added graduate transfer Max Mayfield, who also happens to be from Northwestern.
Tuesday's Mizzou Results
- Missouri men's golf is on an upward trend after finishing third at the Canadian Collegiate Invitational, behind Michigan in second place and Notre Dame in first. Veikka Viskari finished in eleventh place with a score of six under par. Virgilio Paz was right behind him in twelfth place with a score of five under par.
Wednesday's Mizzou Schedule:
- Nothing on the schedule for today.
Did you notice?
- Missouri offered unranked 2027 linebacker Kareem Palmer on Tuesday. Palmer is a native of Lyons, Georgia.
- Gain some insight on Missouri basketball transfer commit Jevon Porter:
- Last week's volleyball match against No. 5 Stanford turned out to be the fifth-most watched regular season volleyball match in ESPN history.
- Missouri softball landed a 2027 commit in Jenna Mannon, a pitcher and shortstop from West Jefferson, Ohio.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“I play every position. I can play from a zero to a nine. I’m going to play physical, I’m going to run, I’m going hit somebody. I can do everything and I just want an opportunity to just put my cleats in the ground and play as fast as I can.”- Darius Robinson
