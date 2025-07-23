NCAA Reaches Deal Regarding NIL Collectives: The Buzz
If you thought NIL collectives were gone after the recent NCAA house settlement came to a semi-conclusion, you were absolutely wrong.
A recent On3 report stated that NCAA officials came to some sort of agreement with power conferences that will make an impact on the use of NIL collectives and their ability to pay athletes. This decision comes after the settlement made it clear that collectives would be done and any player payment would be filtered through the College Sports Commission.
So, what does that mean?
Well, in simple terms, it's very possible that everyone's favorite NIL collectives that help power conference programs fund major recruiting commitments may not be going away. This was a major cause of debate and led many to believe that collectives made the playing field uneven, allowing the best teams to land the best players continuously.
For the Tigers, the Every True Tiger fund was utilized for that same purpose. Its current status is unknown, but it could continue to make an impact for Missouri athletes if this truly comes to fruition.
Did you notice?
- Missouri offensive line commit Brandon Anderson reaffirmed his commitment to the Tigers on social media yesterday:
- Former Missouri wrestler Ben Askren has returned home after spending 58 days in the hospital.
- UCLA basketball transfer Sebastian Mack is making an explosive impact for the Tigers in practice scrimmages, from the look of it:
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
36 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
Check out our social media:
- BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
- YouTube