No. 23 Mizzou Volleyball Drops First SEC Matchup: The Buzz
The No. 23 Missouri Tigers volleyball team lost their first Southeastern Conference matchup of the 2025 campaign. No. 13 Texas A&M took the 3-1 victory on its home court.
Missouri won just one set against the Aggies and it a close battle. The Tigers took the third set 26-24, but then wasn't able to build any momentum after that. Texas A&M had an easy final set, only allowing the Tigers to put up eight points for the match decider.
The first and second sets didn't go nearly as bad as the final set. Missouri was able to keep it close throughout the set, but dropped the first 25-21and the second 25-17.
Freshman outside hitter Caylen Alexander led Missouri with 14 kills, while also holding 10 digs and 15.5 points. Fellow freshman Nina Mandovic had 17 assists and eight digs.
The Tigers have an even tougher battle headed their way with No. 2 Texas next up on their docket. The match is set for 8 p.m. on Sept. 26.
Wednesday's Mizzou Results
- No. 23 Mizzou Volleyball lost to No. 13 Texas A&M — Stats
Thursday's Mizzou Schedule
- There are no events scheduled.
Did you notice?
- Mizzou softball added another four-star prospect to their list of commits. Catcher Adelle Metz announced her commitment to Mizzou’s 2027 recruiting class on social media.
- Mizzou Gymnastics announced their schedule for the 2026 season. The team's first home meet will be against Iowa State on Jan. 4, then the Tigers will hit the road for Nebraska. Missouri will go against Oklahoma, LSU, Florida and Arkansas for their home SEC slate.
- Per Ross Dellenger, there was reportedly not much discussion on changing the format of the CFB playoffs. The commissioners do have until Dec. 1 to make a decision for the format of the playoffs for 2026.
- Both the men's and women's basketball teams practice will be open to the public on Oct. 10. Mizzou Athletics is hosting "Tiger Tipoff", which will allow fans to get a look at the teams and get autographs from the players.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“Susan [Kreklow] brings tremendous energy, drive and organization skills. We work well together because we believe that the most important thing is the success of the team, not who gets the credit.”- Co-Volleyball Coach Wayne Kreklow
