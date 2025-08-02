Schweizer, Other Mizzou Alumni Competing at USATF Championships: The Buzz
Mizzou Athletics Hall of Famer Karissa Schweizer is a standout among the crop of talented tigers competing for a spot at the 2025 Track and Field World Championships in Tokyo. With the USATF National Championships underway, five Mizzou alumni look to earn a National Title in Eugene, Oregon, and punch their tickets to worlds.
Schweizer is joined by triple jumpers Arianna Fisher and Euphenie Andre as well as Gabi Jacobs, who qualified for the women's discus throw. Mitchell Weber is the Tigers' lone male alumnus competing in the men's discus throw.
Through the first two days of nationals, Schweizer, who qualified for both the 5,000 and 10,000 meter races, is the only Tiger to compete so far. She took part in the first finale of nationals, ultimately placing No. 6 in the 10,000 and failing her first attempt at making the world's team.
Her hopes to keep her season alive rests in the 5,000, her signature event. Schweizer first made a name for herself during her time as a Tiger while notching a collegiate title for the 5,000 in 2018. She will have to wait until Sunday to replicate that success. In the meantime, several Tigers will take to the field on Saturday to earn their way to Tokyo.
Fisher and Andre were once teammates, but will now compete against one another in the triple jump, with the event taking place on Saturday. Both athletes piled up accolades in college. Fisher, an All-American with the Tigers in 2023, and Andre, the 2024 SEC triple Jump, but a National Title would mark a new peak in either competitor's career.
Weber and Jacobs qualified for the men's and women's discus throw, respectively. Weber will take to the field on Saturday, while Jacobs must wait until Sunday. Jacobs, a two-time All-American and school record holder in the discus, recently set a new personal Best. She reached a distance of 68.21 meters in April, which places her as the current No. 5 mark in the world this year.
Mizzou in the NFL: Training Camp Updates
- Cardinals' second year defensive lineman, Darius Robinson spoke to the media after Friday's camp, acknowleding significant strides after missing much of his rookie season.
Did you notice?
- Mizzou has extended an official offer to JUCO standout defensive end, Demarcus Johnson. The Hutchinson Community College transfer utilized his speed and 6-foot-8-inch frame to terrorize quartebacks while garnering attention from many of the nation's premier programs.
- US Diver, Collier Dyer was the highest placing American athlete in the 3-meter dive at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
27 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
"If these guys don't make you better, you've got some serious problems."- Linas Kleiza
