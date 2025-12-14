Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers big rewards for Chargers vs Chiefs showdown
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides excellent value for Saturday's crucial AFC West clash between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on December 14. New Missouri customers can choose between two compelling offers: Bet $30, Get $300 FanCash or get up to $2,000 FanCash back if your bets lose. With Kansas City's playoff hopes hanging in the balance and the Chargers looking to deal a potential knockout blow to their division rivals, this matchup offers plenty of betting opportunities alongside these generous Missouri sportsbook promos.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo delivers dual welcome offers
The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo gives new users flexibility with two distinct welcome bonuses. The first option allows customers to bet $10 daily for three consecutive days and receive $100 in FanCash each day, totaling $300 in rewards. The second choice provides protection for up to 10 days, offering FanCash equal to losing wagers up to $200 per day, with a maximum of $2,000 total.
For Saturday's Chargers vs Chiefs game, consider how each offer works in practice. If you choose the first option and wager $25 on the Chargers to cover the spread at -3.5 and they win, you'll collect your winnings plus still receive $100 in FanCash. If you select the second option and bet $150 on Patrick Mahomes to throw over 2.5 touchdown passes but he falls short, you'll receive $150 in FanCash back within 72 hours.
Key terms for both offers include:
- Minimum odds of -500 or longer required for qualifying bets.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- New customers only with no existing Missouri account.
- No promo code needed for activation.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri new-user promo
Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri sign-up bonus requires just a few simple steps before Saturday's kickoff.
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Create your account by providing personal information including name, address, email, date of birth, and phone number.
- Verify your identity and confirm your Missouri location.
- Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using available payment methods like debit cards, bank transfers, or PayPal.
- Select your preferred welcome offer in the bet slip before placing your first wager.
- Place your qualifying bet on the Chargers vs Chiefs game or any other available market.
For more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
Beyond the new-user welcome offers, Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers. Regular users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the mobile app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets like player props and game totals, giving seasoned bettors additional value throughout the NFL season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
