Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers big rewards for Chargers vs Chiefs showdown

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides excellent value for Saturday's crucial AFC West clash between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on December 14. New Missouri customers can choose between two compelling offers: Bet $30, Get $300 FanCash or get up to $2,000 FanCash back if your bets lose. With Kansas City's playoff hopes hanging in the balance and the Chargers looking to deal a potential knockout blow to their division rivals, this matchup offers plenty of betting opportunities alongside these generous Missouri sportsbook promos.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo delivers dual welcome offers

The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo gives new users flexibility with two distinct welcome bonuses. The first option allows customers to bet $10 daily for three consecutive days and receive $100 in FanCash each day, totaling $300 in rewards. The second choice provides protection for up to 10 days, offering FanCash equal to losing wagers up to $200 per day, with a maximum of $2,000 total.

For Saturday's Chargers vs Chiefs game, consider how each offer works in practice. If you choose the first option and wager $25 on the Chargers to cover the spread at -3.5 and they win, you'll collect your winnings plus still receive $100 in FanCash. If you select the second option and bet $150 on Patrick Mahomes to throw over 2.5 touchdown passes but he falls short, you'll receive $150 in FanCash back within 72 hours.

Key terms for both offers include:

  • Minimum odds of -500 or longer required for qualifying bets.
  • FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
  • New customers only with no existing Missouri account.
  • No promo code needed for activation.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri new-user promo

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri sign-up bonus requires just a few simple steps before Saturday's kickoff.

  1. Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
  2. Create your account by providing personal information including name, address, email, date of birth, and phone number.
  3. Verify your identity and confirm your Missouri location.
  4. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using available payment methods like debit cards, bank transfers, or PayPal.
  5. Select your preferred welcome offer in the bet slip before placing your first wager.
  6. Place your qualifying bet on the Chargers vs Chiefs game or any other available market.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Beyond the new-user welcome offers, Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers. Regular users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the mobile app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets like player props and game totals, giving seasoned bettors additional value throughout the NFL season.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Fanatics

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets

Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $30, get $300 in FanCash

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

No code required 

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

12 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

$300 in FanCash

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

N/A

$1

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

365 days

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Kyle Collis
KYLE COLLIS

Kyle is a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, where he focuses on delivering clear, unbiased sportsbook reviews and insightful betting content designed to help new and experienced bettors feel confident in their decisions. His goal is to provide SI readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving sports betting industry and make smarter wagers. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams like the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His experience in journalism allows him to approach betting content with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. As an experienced bettor, Kyle primarily focuses on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, placing moneyline, spread, player prop, and sprinkling in the occasional future bet. For Kyle, betting adds an extra layer of excitement to the games he already loves watching, blending entertainment with strategic thinking. Kyle holds a journalism diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). His combination of industry expertise and personal betting experience drives his commitment to creating engaging, trustworthy content that educates and empowers SI readers. Whether you're exploring your first sportsbook or looking for deeper betting insights, Kyle is dedicated to making sure every reader has the tools they need to enjoy a more confident and rewarding sports betting experience.

