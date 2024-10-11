SEC, Greg Sankey, Meet with Big Ten at Summit: The Buzz, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024
These days in college athletics, it feels like the only constant is change.
In hopes to find unity, the SEC and Big Ten formed a partnership in the form of a joint advisory group in February. The two conferences held a meeting at a summit in Nashville, Tenn. Thursday, with both SEC commissioner and Big Ten commisoner Tony Petitti and athletics directors from the conference's schools.
With ideas being thrown around for a super league featuring dozens of teams and worries of the future of college football continuing to grow, two of the most important men in the business tried to settle some fears.
"The notion that college football is broken, what we do is broken, is just not right," Peitti said.
Though the Big Ten and SEC are the conferences with the most teams, Sankey tried to dispel the idea that the entirety of college football was ran by the two.
On the topic of the looming first edition of the 12-team playoff, both Sankey and Peitti were on the same page — wanting to see how the first rendition plays out before having any thoughts on future formats.
With a top-heavy SEC, Sankey says he will be evaluating the selection committee's selection, especially how much they consider strength of schedule in the SEC compared to other Power Four conferences.
Missouri hopes to be one of the SEC teams competing for a playoff spot, but could end up being in an arms race with a host of other top teams in the conference with the same or similar records.
Entering Week 7, Missouri is one of 13 SEC teams with at least one SEC loss, along with top contenders such as Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Ole Miss.
Thursday's Results:
Missouri Soccer won 5-0 over Ole Miss. Even without All-SEC forward Kylee Simmons, the Tigers secured the highest-scoring SEC win in four years under head coach Stefanie Golan. Senior Milena Fischer scored a hat trick for Missouri to push the Tigers to a 4-7-2 (2-3-1) record on the season.
Friday's Schedule:
• Cross Country at the Crimson Classic in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
• Women's Golf vs. White Sands Bahamas Invite Paradise Island
• Softball exhibition vs. Southern at 6 p.m. (free admission)
• Soccer vs. Oklahoma at 7 p.m. — Live Stats
Did you notice?
• Missouri soccer earned a commitment from Audrey Gilbert, a forward from Texas in the Class of 2026.
• Missouri football announced its weekly "Show Me Team" walk-on players for this week of practices, featuring Nick Bolton's younger brother, Jayden.
More from MizzouOnSI:
READ: A Deep Dive Into the Mizzou Offense's Search for Identity
Football reporter Joey Van Zummeren attempts to diagnose what is at the root of Missouri football's offensive struggres. By comparing the success the unit had in 2023, Van Zummeren looks at what the Tigers have been doing differently in 2024 that hasn't been working.
READ: Mizzou Forward Mark Mitchell Bringing Winning Experience to Tigers
Reporter Michael Stamps spoke to Missouri men's basketball's Mark Mitchell, a versatile transfer from Duke. Stamps spoke to Mitchell about what he can add to the team and what he learned at Duke to carry over to Missouri.
LISTEN: All Things Mizzou Podcast: Turning the Page to UMass
Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps discussed what went wrong for Mizzou against Texas A&M, where the Tigers stand now and what they can earn in the game against UMass on the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.
We'll leave you with this:
Mizzou athletics celebrated World Mental Health Day Thursday, posting videos with some of its athletes talking about how they work through mental health issues.
Here's what point guard De'Myla Brown had to say.
