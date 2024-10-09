All Things Mizzou Podcast: Turning the Page to UMass
The No. 21 Missouri Tigers are ready for a fresh slate, preparing to take a roadtrip to UMass after suffering a 41-10 loss to Texas A&M.
Before heading into a three-game stretch that features Auburn, Alabama and Oklahoma, the Tigers will look to bounce back in their final non-conference game of the season.
To recap the loss, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps discussed what went wrong, where the Tigers stand now and what they can earn in the game against UMass on the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.
Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a sophomore at the University of Missouri studying journalism and psychology. He joined MissouriOnSI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.
Michael Stamps is a sophomore at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MissouriOnSI since 2023 and joined the football staff in 2024. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.
