Mizzou Forward Mark Mitchell Bringing Winning Experience to Tigers
Headlining the Missouri men's basketball transfer class was former Duke Bluedevil Mark Mitchell. The versatile forward won 54 games in two years with the Bluedevils and is bringing that winning experience and knowledge to Columbia.
"I've played two years of college basketball and I've probably seen everything you can see," Mitchell said. "Just bringing it here and some guys might not have experienced it."
The Tigers struggled last season, finishing with a 8-24 overall record and 0-18 in conference play. Mitchell, on the other hand, won 27 games last year and capped it off with an Elite 8 appearance. He's a player that's experienced winning in his first two seasons of college basketball and is something he hopes to transfer with him. Mitchell has faith in head coach Dennis Gates to flip things around for the Tigers as well.
"Obviously at Duke we won a lot of games and thats a winning place and winning culture, but I still think this is too," Mitchell said. "I think what coach Gates has here and the program he's put together and the culture and the values he carries with himself each and every day is winning."
That trust between the two is a building block for not only their relationship between player and coach, but for the chemistry of the team.
"I've been winning my whole life and he has too, so I trust him and his track record for winning speaks for itself," Mitchell said.
Mitchell averaged 11.6 points per game last season for the Bluedevils, with 6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game along with it. He struggled from the perimeter last season, shooting 8% worse than his freshman year at 27.5%. His work from the perimeter has been a point of emphasis so far.
"It's definelty something I've been working on," Mitchell said. "I've been shooting it a lot better in the preseason and in the summer."
The former Bluedevil will be expected to shoot from the three-point line if neccesary. He attemped only 1.2 perimeter shots per game last season, but has showed that he's capable of knocking them down. An important part of the offense, Mitchell will need to be ready to shoot.
"When the time comes and it's open, that's something coach Gates definetly wants me doing and the whole staff and the team expects me to do," Mitchell said.
The size and skillset Mitchell posesses makes for a versatile player at multiple positions. He's listed as a guard and forward on the official roster and with his speed for a a 6-foot-9 forward, might be able to play guard. For the Bluedevils, he primary played power forward.
"I'm a versatile guy, I play a little bit of everything," Mitchell said. "With my size and skill, i can be versatile offensively and defensively."
Mitchell appears to be one of the Tigers lead players for the 2024 season. Presented as the Tigers starting power forward, he will play alongside a diverse group of freshman, returners and transfers with the hopes of improving on the poor performance from the Tiger roster last year.
