SEC Network Takeover Day Set to Include 24 Hours of Mizzou Events; The Buzz

Mar 20, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Caleb Grill (31) dunks in the second half of a first round men's NCAA Tournament game against the Drake Bulldogs at Intrust Bank Arena.

It was announced that Missouri Athletics will take over SEC Network all day Monday. Significant moments for the Tigers from the 2024-2025 season will be aired for 24 straight hours beginning at 11 p.m. Sunday.

This event, dubbed Mizzou's Takeover Day, will include exciting victories and emotional moments from a variety of sports.

There will be 12 different moments shown from six different sports. Men's basketball will be highlighted three times from when the Tigers defeated Kansas on Dec. 8, Alabama on Feb. 19, and Florida on Jan. 14.

Football will also be featured three times. Two will look back at Missouri wins — over Oklahoma and Auburn — and one will be a behind-the-scenes segment with head coach Eli Drinkwitz during spring practice.

The other sports that will be included are gymnastics, women's basketball, volleyball and softball.

  • Missouri diver Collier Dyer will compete at the Bolzano Diving Meeting in Italy. The competition begins Friday.
  • Missouri men's golf welcomed a new member to the roster. Bradley Mulder, a junior, previously played at Colorado Christian.

“I still remember telling Lorenzo Williams in our first summer study hall, ‘If we ever get [Mizzou] back to the top, our fans will love us forever.’”

Martin Rucker

