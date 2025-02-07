Mizzou Women's Basketball Falls to LSU; The Buzz, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025
Missouri women's basketball took on the LSU Tigers at home, searching for its second Southeastern Conference win against a fierce competitor.
Missouri was decked out in pink for the game, supporting breast cancer.
Despite having a cause to play for, Missouri fell to LSU 71-60. A pair of Missouri Tigers put up more than 15 points each in the loss, with sophomore guard Grace Slaughter and junior guard Ashton Judd earning 18 and 17 points respectively.
The Missouri Tigers have had a tendency to start games strong, holding an early lead. Unfortunately, the team often struggles to maintain the lead and ultimately loses.
It was a similar story against LSU.
Missouri looked good in the first quarter, firing on all cylinders. Missouri was hitting jumpers, nailing free throws and even drilled a triple to end the first period with a 15-11 lead.
The second period was when Missouri lost the lead, but the team was still very much in the game at halftime. Slaughter had a team-high five points for the quarter, but Missouri ended the half trailing 31-27.
The third period of play was marked by four lead changes. Slaughter and Judd hit one three-pointer each to flip the score in Missouri's favor. At the end of the quarter, LSU went on an 8-0 scoring run to grab a commanding 12-point lead.
By the start of the fourth quarter, it felt too late for Missouri. Though Missouri opened the period with a 5-0 scoring run of its own, the home team fell to LSU.
Missouri will play again at 3 p.m. Sunday in College Station, Texas. The Tigers will face Texas A&M, and the SEC matchup will be available to watch on SEC Network.
Friday’s Schedule
- Missouri track and field Missouri Invitational in Columbia, Mo. — Stats
- Missouri softball vs. Marshall at noon in Clearwater, Fla. — Watch, Stats
- Missouri softball vs. Northwestern at 3 p.m. in Clearwater, Fla. — Watch, Stats
- Missouri tennis vs. Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. in Minneapolis, Minn.
Mizzou Results
- Missouri women's basketball lost 71-60 to LSU. Guards Slaughter and Judd combined for 35 points.
Did you notice?
- Missouri track and field triple jumper Jonathan Seremes received votes for the Bowerman Watchlist. This is only the fourth time in program history a Missouri Tiger has received votes.
- Missouri softball posted a hype video on social media. The Tigers play for the first time in 2025 on Friday.
- The Southeastern Conference announced the 2025 baseball television slate. The Tigers will appear on SEC Network eight times, with half of those being home games.
