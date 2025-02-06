Super Bowl LIX Creates a New Record for Mizzou Football Alumni
As the Kansas City Chiefs look to become the first NFL team to win three straight championships since the Green Bay Packers (1965-1967), linebacker Nick Bolton will be chasing history of his own in the pantheon of Missouri Tigers alumni.
If the Chiefs and Bolton defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX Sunday, the former first-round selection would reach No. 2 on the leaderboard for most Super Bowl championships amongst all former Missouri players. The third win for Bolton would place him only behind defensive back Eric Wright, who won four with the San Francisco 49ers in the 80s.
On the other side, Philadelphia defensive end Charles Harris will look to earn his first Super Bowl win. Harris was cut by the Carolina Panthers in November of 2024, being claimed by the Eagles off waivers. The former 29 year old would become just the 15th player that ended his collegiate career with Missouri to win a Super Bowl.
Both coaching staffs also have numerous connections to Missouri. Before Andy Reid became the legendary head coach, first with the Eagles and now with the Chiefs, he was Missouri's offensive line coach from 1989-1991 under head coach Bob Stull. Additionally, current Chiefs special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Dave Toub was Missouri's strength and conditioning coordinator from 1989-1997 and the school's defensive line coach from 1998-2000.
Reid's staff also includes assistant special teams coordinator Andy Hill, who coached in various roles at Missouri from 1996-2019.
Finally, Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is the brother of current Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore.
With Bolton being apart of the Chiefs' expanding dynasty, Missouri's presence has become a consistent part of recent Super Bowls. Only one time before has there been four or more straight Super Bowls with a Missouri player on one of the participating teams.
Sunday will see the longest streak in that area, marking the fifth straight Super Bowl where at least one of the team's rosters includes a former Missouri player.
Below is a full list of Missouri players to have played in Super Bowls, originally posted by Mizzou historian Bob Brendel on mutigers.com.
Tigers Who Started in the Super Bowl (10)
- OLB Gus Otto, Super Bowl II (1967), Oakland Raiders - Loss
- OLB Andy Russell, Super Bowls IX and X (1974, 1975), Pittsburgh Steelers – 2 Wins
- DE John Matuszak, Super Bowls XI and XV (1976, 1980), Oakland Raiders – 2 Wins
- CB Eric Wright, Super Bowls XVI, XIX, XXIII and XXIV (1981, 1984, 1988, 1989), San Francisco 49ers – 4 Wins
- CB Otis Smith, Super Bowls XXXI and XXXVI (1996, 2001), New England Patriots – 1 Loss, 1 Win
- OLB Mike Jones, Super Bowl XXXIV (1999), St. Louis Rams - Win
- OLB Aldon Smith, Super Bowl XLVII (2012), San Francisco 49ers - Loss
- DL Justin Smith, Super Bowl XLVII (2012), San Francisco 49ers - Loss
- OT Justin Britt, Super Bowl XLIX (2014), Seattle Seahawks – Loss
- TE Kendall Blanton, Super Bowl LVI (2021), Los Angeles Rams - Win
- LB Nick Bolton, Super Bowl LVII and LVII (2022, 2023), Kansas City Chiefs, 2 Wins
Tigers Who Played in the Super Bowl (20)
Otto, Russell, Matuszak, Wright, O. Smith, Jones, A. Smith, J. Smith, Britt, Blanton, and:
- LB Bud Abell, Super Bowl I (1966), Kansas City Chiefs - Loss
- CB Henry Stuckey, Super Bowl VIII (1973), Miami Dolphins - Win
- C Scott Anderson, Super Bowl IX (1974), Minnesota Vikings - Loss
- RB Tony Galbreath, Super Bowl XXI (1986), New York Giants - Win
- DL Jerome Sally, Super Bowl XXI (1986), New York Giants - Win
- TE Byron Chamberlain, Super Bowl XXXIII (1998), Denver Broncos - Win
- DL Ziggy Hood, Super Bowl XLV (2010), Pittsburgh Steelers - Loss
- OLB Shane Ray, Super Bowl 50 (2015), Denver Broncos - Win
- DE Kony Ealy, Super Bowl 50 (2015), Carolina Panthers - Loss
- OT Yasir Durant, Super Bowl LV (2020), Kansas City Chiefs - Loss
Tigers Who Played for a Super Bowl team, but not in Super Bowl (7)
- G Phil Pettey, Washington (1987)
- DE Rick Lyle, New England Patriots (2003)
- CB Michael Harden, Seattle Seahawks (2005)
- WR Justin Gage, Chicago Bears (2006)
- QB Chase Daniel, New Orleans Saints (2009)
- LB Sean Weatherspoon, Atlanta Falcons (2016)
- QB Blaine Gabbert, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020)
