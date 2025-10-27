What's Mizzou's Outlook for the Remainder of Mizzou's Season?: The Buzz
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps give their thoughts on where the Tigers stand after a Week 9 loss at Vanderbilt.
The following clip is from MissouriOnSI's post-game reaction in Nashville, Tennessee. You can watch the full reaction HERE.
Here's the buzz for Monday, Oct. 27.
Weekend Mizzou Results
Friday's Scores
- Men's Basketball: Missouri 100, Kansas City 91
Volleyball: Missouri 3, South Carolina 1
- The Tigers defeated the Gamecocks in four sets on Friday, October 24, at home. Senior Maya Sands had a career-high of 32 digs. Missouri won the first set 25-23 and then dropped the second set 24-26. The Tigers then won the next two matches 25-19 and 25-23. Despite the last set having a close score, Missouri was able to capitalize with back-to-back kills by senior Caylen Alexander to win the match.
Saturday's Scores
- Football: No. 9 Vanderbilt 17, No. 19 Missouri 10
Sunday's Scores
Volleyball: Missouri 3, Georgia 1
- Missouri volleyball completed its SEC home schedule undefeated, 4-0, defeating Georgia in four sets on Sunday. The win marks the Tigers' fifth straight conference victory. Missouri took the first set 25-22 before Georgia responded with a 25-22 win in the second. Missouri dominated the rest of the day, winning 25-14 in the third and fourth sets. With the victory, the Tigers improve their all-time lead over the Bulldogs to 13-10 and extend their winning streak against the Bulldogs to two matches.
Women's Soccer: Missouri 1, Auburn 1 - Tie
- In the 83rd minute, senior midfielder Hailey Chambliss scored a goal on a corner kick to tie the game against Auburn Sunday afternoon. Auburn's goal was scored in the 20th minute.
Monday's Mizzou Schedule
Missouri men's golf at the Clerico in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
- The tournament will tee off on Monday, October 27, at 8 a.m. The Tigers will play 36 holes, and the final round of the week is set for Tuesday morning.
Did you notice?
- LSU football head coach Brian Kelly has been fired, following a 5-3 start to the season and a 2-3 record in the SEC. LSU will play No. 4 Alabama on Saturday, November 8.
- CBS Sports has reported that Missouri QB Beau Pribula has the possibility of returning this season after his ankle injury during the Tigers' loss against Vanderbilt on Saturday, October 25.
