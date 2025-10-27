What's Mizzou's Outlook for the Remainder of Mizzou's Season?: The Buzz

Mizzou Central

Oct 25, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps give their thoughts on where the Tigers stand after a Week 9 loss at Vanderbilt.

The following clip is from MissouriOnSI's post-game reaction in Nashville, Tennessee. You can watch the full reaction HERE.

Here's the buzz for Monday, Oct. 27.

Weekend Mizzou Results

Friday's Scores

Volleyball: Missouri 3, South Carolina 1

  • The Tigers defeated the Gamecocks in four sets on Friday, October 24, at home. Senior Maya Sands had a career-high of 32 digs. Missouri won the first set 25-23 and then dropped the second set 24-26. The Tigers then won the next two matches 25-19 and 25-23. Despite the last set having a close score, Missouri was able to capitalize with back-to-back kills by senior Caylen Alexander to win the match.

Saturday's Scores

  • Football: No. 9 Vanderbilt 17, No. 19 Missouri 10

Sunday's Scores

Volleyball: Missouri 3, Georgia 1

  • Missouri volleyball completed its SEC home schedule undefeated, 4-0, defeating Georgia in four sets on Sunday. The win marks the Tigers' fifth straight conference victory. Missouri took the first set 25-22 before Georgia responded with a 25-22 win in the second. Missouri dominated the rest of the day, winning 25-14 in the third and fourth sets. With the victory, the Tigers improve their all-time lead over the Bulldogs to 13-10 and extend their winning streak against the Bulldogs to two matches.

Women's Soccer: Missouri 1, Auburn 1 - Tie

  • In the 83rd minute, senior midfielder Hailey Chambliss scored a goal on a corner kick to tie the game against Auburn Sunday afternoon. Auburn's goal was scored in the 20th minute.

Monday's Mizzou Schedule

Missouri men's golf at the Clerico in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

  • The tournament will tee off on Monday, October 27, at 8 a.m. The Tigers will play 36 holes, and the final round of the week is set for Tuesday morning.

Did you notice?

  • LSU football head coach Brian Kelly has been fired, following a 5-3 start to the season and a 2-3 record in the SEC. LSU will play No. 4 Alabama on Saturday, November 8.
  • CBS Sports has reported that Missouri QB Beau Pribula has the possibility of returning this season after his ankle injury during the Tigers' loss against Vanderbilt on Saturday, October 25.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

