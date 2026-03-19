Border War Takedown: Mizzou Baseball Loses on the Road Against Kansas

There was nothing pretty about Missouri’s Border War shutout against the Kansas Jayhawks on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers lost 10-0 to the Jayhawks on the road, falling to 15-6 on the season and marking their fourth straight defeat.

Missouri’s main issues came in the first three innings of the game with true freshman Luke Sullivan on the pitcher's mound. Sullivan allowed eight runs and eight hits in those three innings, logging only three strikeouts. None of the players that head coach Kerrick Jackson threw out after Sullivan were able to gain any ground, either.

The Tigers only managed to log four hits, which is unusually low compared to recent numbers. Missouri’s recently hot batters like Isaiah Frost, Kam Durnin and Tyler Macon weren’t able to generate much of any offense, though Durnin logged one hit in two at-bats.

Cameron Benson, Pierre Seals and Jase Woita were the others to get into the stat book in a positive manner. Other than that, a whole lot of zeros filled it up.

Next up for Missouri is another challenging three-game stint against an SEC opponent in No. 22 Tennessee. The Tigers kick it off at 5:30 p.m. on Friday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

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