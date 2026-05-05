Mizzou Freshman JJ Bush Suspended Indefinitely After Arrest, Per Report

Missouri freshman linebacker JJ Bush has been indefinitely suspended by the team following an arrest on Monday, per a report from Calum McAndrew of the Columbia Daily Tribune.

Bush was arrested on a Class D felony charge of aggravated fleeing a stop or detention of motor vehicle and a Class B misdemeanor charge of carless and imprudent driving.



Bush was booked in the Columbia Police Department at 12:47 a.m. Tuesday.

“We are disappointed in JJ’s actions,” head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a statement publushed by the Tribune. “He is indefinitely suspended from the team as the legal process plays out.”

According to a probable cause statement, Bush was observed traveling "approximately 80 mph" while traveling on East Broadway, which has a posted speed limit of 40 mph.

Bush was charged with traveling 90 mph in a complaint filed by the prosecuting attorney of Boone County.

The probable cause statement states that Bush claimed he had not seen the police vehicle until the emergency lights were activated. He was then asked why he continued to speed after seeing the police vehicle, saying he didn't continue to speed, "that's just how my car is." Bush estimated he was driving 80-90 mph when he was questioned by the officer.

Bush was bonded before the case was filed, according to a docket entry on the Missouri Courts website.

Bush was one of the highest-rated players in Missouri's 2026 signing class, being rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports.