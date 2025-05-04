Despite an Early Lead, Mizzou Baseball Loses Series to No. 9 Georgia
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers held the lead going into the fifth inning, but then they went down as has become usual.
The Georgia Bulldogs topped Mizzou after a four-run sixth inning, leading to their 5-2 win over the Tigers. Mizzou remains winless in conference play.
With one on in the first inning, first baseman Cayden Nicoletto crushed a ball to deep right field. At first, the crowd was uncertain if it eclisped the wall or if Georgia right fielder Robbie Burnett had caught it as he hit the wall. But when Burnett got up, it was revealed that the Tigers had taken an early lead with a two-run shot.
In right-hander Sam Horn's first career start at Taylor Stadium, he delivered a three inning performance in which he did not allow a hit and struck out five batters. He held the high-ranked Bulldogs offense to no runs, but did hit two batters and walked one.
Georgia wasn't able to plate a run until the fifth inning, but back-to-back doubles to each corner off of Mizzou reliever Tony Neubeck cut the Tiger's lead in half. They finally took the lead over the Tigers in the top of the sixth with a two-run homer over the right field wall.
Later in the sixth, reliever PJ Green committed a pitcher violation. He stepped off too many times. Unfortunately for Green, it came on a 3-2 count with the bases loaded. He then walked in another run being pulled.
After the scoring in the first, the Mizzou offense went cold. After the two in the first, they were held hitless until a Kaden Peer single in the bottom of the sixth. Shortstop Jackson Lovich had walked prior and reached second on a passed ball. He was thrown out at home after the single.
Right-hand reliever Brock Lucas had one of his best outings of the season against the Bulldogs. He went 3 1/3 innings and allowed no runs, hits or walks. He struck out five batters along the way.
Mizzou drops to 13-33 on the season and 0-23 in conference play, while Georgia improves to 38-11 and 14-9. The Tigers will play game three of the series against the Bulldogs at 1 p.m. on Sunday.