Former Mizzou Pitcher Signs 1-Year Contract with Baltimore for 2025
The Baltimore Orioles have added a familiar arm to their roster in Mizzou alum Kyle Gibson.
Gibson was under the Orioles for just one year, before signing a one-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals for the 2024 season. Last season, the right-hand starter took the mound 30 times for an 8-8 record on the season.
Gibson reached a contract agreement with the Orioles for one-year, $5.25 million deal with $1.525M in performance bonuses, Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reports.
As part of the starting rotation for the first Baltimore Orioles team to win their divison since 2014, he made 33 starts during the season and posted a 4.73 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 157 strikeouts in 192 innings pitched.
Gibson played for the Tigers from 2007-2009, where he was a major part of their starting rotation and helped the team reach NCAA Regional play in each of the years. Inducted into Mizzou's Hall of Fame in 2019, Gibson holds the second-most wins and career strikeouts in Missouri History.
After getting drafted 22nd overall by the Minnesota Twins prior to what would have been his senior year, Gibson made his major league debut in 2013 and spent seven seasons with the Twins before he was sent to the Texas Rangers for the shortened 2020 season. After bouncing from Texas to Philadelphia to Baltimore, he seemed to have found his groove with the Orioles, posting his most wins during a single season at 15.
Gibson can hope to return to form under the Orioles once more.