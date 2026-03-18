Mizzou Baseball to Play Rescheduled Border War on Wednesday Afternoon: The Buzz

Due to unique weather circumstances on Tuesday afternoon heading into the evening, the Missouri Tigers pushed their baseball Border War matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks to Wednesday at 4 p.m. The game is still set to be played inside Hoglund Park in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Tigers currently sit at 15-5 on the season, coming off three consecutive losses at home to the Auburn Tigers. This was their first real test of the season and they did not pass, despite showing some resilience in two of the three games. Kansas has struggled a little more, currently sitting at 11-8 on the season.



The Jayhawks have already played some tougher competition, checking off series against Minnesota and Texas Tech, while also picking up a 9-4 loss to No. 17 TCU. The Jayhawks split their four-game series with Minnesota and went 1-2 against Texas Tech.

Missouri will need its bats to stay hot to find some success against the Jayhawks. This could be a game that ends up being one of the Tigers' best wins of the season, if they can pull it off.

The Buzz: March 18

Here's a peak into the visit of three-star defensive lineman Dami Sowunmi to Columbia over the last weekend:

Thank you to the Mizzou staff for the opportunity to get back to campus this past weekend. It was great to talk with Coach Chop and Coach Blackwell. I appreciate the hospitality as well. @AllenTrieu @LavoeZachery52 @BrandenSharpe23 @BHSdogsfootball @Coach_Lantz @CoachChrisBall… pic.twitter.com/73xMaGz2Xr — Dami Sowunmi 3⭐️ (@Damisowunmi) March 18, 2026

Mizzou basketball gives a glance into its path to March Madness with a fun social media video:

Success is a journey, not a destination



A lot of memorable moments this season on our way to our second-straight March Madness bid#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/KWbD8meQmt — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 17, 2026

On the opening day of March Madness, the Howard Bison took down UMBC in the first four round. The Tigers beat Howard in the first game of their 2025-26 season.

Howard takes down UMBC in the First Four and gets their first NCAA Tournament win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GvI4BYcrKV — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 18, 2026

Tuesday's Mizzou Results

The men's golf team finished in a tie for the No. 12 spot at the Michael A. Marino Classic - Results

Wednesday's Mizzou Schedule

Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2026 Opener...

170 Days

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

"It's not the wind and the sun and a bad call and the luck of the leprechaun and the test they had earlier ... We spend a lot of time with that because ... at some point people have to take responsibility for themselves." Gene McArtor

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