Mizzou Baseball to Play Rescheduled Border War on Wednesday Afternoon: The Buzz
Due to unique weather circumstances on Tuesday afternoon heading into the evening, the Missouri Tigers pushed their baseball Border War matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks to Wednesday at 4 p.m. The game is still set to be played inside Hoglund Park in Lawrence, Kansas.
The Tigers currently sit at 15-5 on the season, coming off three consecutive losses at home to the Auburn Tigers. This was their first real test of the season and they did not pass, despite showing some resilience in two of the three games. Kansas has struggled a little more, currently sitting at 11-8 on the season.
The Jayhawks have already played some tougher competition, checking off series against Minnesota and Texas Tech, while also picking up a 9-4 loss to No. 17 TCU. The Jayhawks split their four-game series with Minnesota and went 1-2 against Texas Tech.
Missouri will need its bats to stay hot to find some success against the Jayhawks. This could be a game that ends up being one of the Tigers' best wins of the season, if they can pull it off.
The Buzz: March 18
- Here's a peak into the visit of three-star defensive lineman Dami Sowunmi to Columbia over the last weekend:
- Mizzou basketball gives a glance into its path to March Madness with a fun social media video:
- On the opening day of March Madness, the Howard Bison took down UMBC in the first four round. The Tigers beat Howard in the first game of their 2025-26 season.
Tuesday's Mizzou Results
- The men's golf team finished in a tie for the No. 12 spot at the Michael A. Marino Classic - Results
Wednesday's Mizzou Schedule
- Mizzou tennis takes on Illinois State at 12:30 p.m. in Normal, Illinois
- Mizzou softball has a double-header against Illinois, with matchups coming at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. inside Eichelberger Field in Champaign, Illinois - Watch Game 1, Game 1 Results, Watch Game 2, Game 2 Results
- Mizzou baseball takes on Kansas at 4:00 p.m. in Lawrence, Kansas - Watch, Live Stats, Listen
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2026 Opener...
170 Days
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"It's not the wind and the sun and a bad call and the luck of the leprechaun and the test they had earlier ... We spend a lot of time with that because ... at some point people have to take responsibility for themselves."Gene McArtor
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Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball, plus recruiting. Michael is from Papillion, Neb.Follow msstamps7