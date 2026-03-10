Hot Scoring Streak Continues for Mizzou Baseball in Win Over Southern Indiana

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri baseball’s steady offensive play carried into its game against Southern Indiana, a game where the Tigers went on to win 14-6. Thanks to a five-run fourth inning, Missouri was able to improve to 15-2 overall while extending its winning streak to 13 games.

A common theme in these hot offensive performances has been widespread contribution amongst players. That was once again the case against the Hawks, with a variety of faces getting in on the action. Junior centerfielder Kam Durnin was one of the best on Tuesday, registering three RBI and three hits, while also logging his second home run of the season in the bottom of the third inning.

Six other Tigers recorded RBI in this game, including graduate rightfielder Pierre Seals and sophomore Chris Patterson with two apiece. Senior Cameron Benson also had a solid outing, finishing with one RBI, two hits and two runs.



True freshman and St. Louis native Luke Sullivan earned the start for the Tigers and rolled for 4.1 innings, allowing five hits and four runs. He was replaced by redshirt sophomore Jackson Sobel, who weathered the storm by allowing only one run. Freshman Eli Skidmore logged the most strikeouts of anyone with three, going for 1.2 innings and allowing one run.

Sophomore Trey Lawrence pitched for two innings following Skidmore’s run and senior Juan Villareal closed the game out for the Tigers.

Things are about to get a whole lot harder for Missouri with the No. 7 Auburn Tigers coming to town for a three-game series. The first of the three starts at 6 p.m. on Friday at Taylor Stadium, with games to follow on Saturday and Sunday.