Mizzou Baseball's Matchup Against Southern Indiana Undergoes Time Change

Missouri's game against Southern Indiana on Tuesday, which was initially scheduled for a 6 p.m. start, has been moved up to 1 p.m due to the potential for rain and inclement weather.



There are chances of rain later in the evening on Tuesday, per the Weather Channel.

The Tigers currently stand at 14-2 on the season and are in the middle of a 12-game winning streak, with the chance to extend it against Southern Indiana. The Tigers won all of their last four games against UIC, including one game that was rained out on Friday and extended to Saturday.



Missouri went 16-39 overall last season. As of now, Kerrick Jackson and the Tigers are on a hot streak that is catching many by surprise. They're in the middle of their best start to a season since 2017 and also have one of the hottest offenses in the country.

The Tigers are nearly at the hard part of their 2026 schedule. After the matchup against the Eagles is gone in the wind, the Tigers will shift to their first SEC series against No. 7 Auburn at home. That will be followed by games against Kansas, Illinois, Tennessee and Kentucky.

