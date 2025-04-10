How to Watch: Mizzou Baseball at Florida
After playing four of the top six teams in the rankings to start conference play, the Missouri Tigers will finally catch a break and face unranked Florida.
It still won't be an easy fight. Mizzou will take on the Gators on their home field in Gainesville, Florida. To the Tigers's advantage, six of Florida's 11 conference losses have come at the Condron Family Ballpark.
The Tigers have suffered due to injuries all season and this series will be more of the same. The player that leads their offense, Jackson Lovich, has not played the past four games after facing a leg injury against UAPB.
They are also without much of their starting rotation and will be running out a second string, of sorts. Freshman Brady Kehlenbrink will take the mound for game 1 against the Gators and Kaden Jacobi is set as the game two starter. Both pitchers will make their fourth start of the season and possess ERAs above 9.
Mizzou and Florida both sit at the bottom of the SEC, with a combined one conference win between the teams. Both of them will get a chance to move up in the rankings.
Missouri will take the field at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 10.
How to Watch Missouri at Florida:
What: Missouri Tigers (12-20) at Florida Gators (21-14)
Where: Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida
When:
- Thursday, April 10 at 6 p.m. CT
- Friday, April 11 at 5:30 p.m. CT
- Saturday, April 12 at 4 p.m. CT
Watch: SEC Network, Tiger Radio
Series: Florida has a 31-8 series edge over the Tigers. In their previous matchup, Mizzou swept Florida, who was ranked No. 5 at the time. This sweep came at Taylor Stadium in Columbia and was the first time that Mizzou had swept the Gators.
Last time out, Florida: The Gators beat No. 9 Florida State at home with a 5-4 victory. Florida had a three-run fifth to take the lead and Florida State tried to come back by adding two runs in the seventh, but the Gators held on.
Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers took an 11-8 road victory over SIUE for their midweek game. Mizzou only gave up one earned run, it was the seven runs that crossed due to their eight errors in the game that make it close.
Pitching Matchups:
- Thursday, April 10 at 6 p.m. - LHP Brady Kehlenbrink vs. RHP Liam Peterson
- Friday, April 11 at 5:30 p.m. – RHP Kaden Jacobi vs. RHP Aiden King
- Saturday, April 12 at 4 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD