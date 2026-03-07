Live Updates: Mizzou Baseball's Game Against UIC Enters Rain Delay
The Missouri Tigers are taking on UIC in the second game of a four-game series at Taylor Stadium. In the middle of the fifth inning, the game entered a rain delay. The Tigers were down 12-4 at the time the game was paused.
A nine-run second inning for the Flames vaulted UIC ahead in surprising fashion. The Tigers haven't been able to play catch-up since, despite logging three runs in the fourth inning. UIC has logged eight hits compared to Missouri's seven. The Tigers just haven't been able to capitalize yet.
MIssouri currently sits at 11-2 on the season and is in the middle of a nine-game winning streak. A potential loss to UIC would certainly disrupt that, especially with more challengning matchups on the horizon.
Follow along below for any updates regarding weather and the starting of the game, along with future dates it could be played.
Live Updates
6:04 p.m. - Middle of Fifth Inning
- The team's social media announced that the game, which started at 4 p.m., entered a rain delay. There is currently no time at which the game will resume and the team's social media will make an announcement when that's the case.
