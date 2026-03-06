Mizzou Baseball Earns Narrow Victory Over UIC

Missouri got out to a hot start against UIC on Thursday night, but the Flames made things very interesting as innings passed. The Tigers were able to shut the game down in the ninth inning, however.

They didn’t make it easy on themselves, but they squeaked out a 9-8 victory over UIC to open their weekend home series. Missouri improved to 11-2 on the season with the victory.

The typical names created a bulk of Missouri’s offense in this Thursday night contest, starting with Tyler Macon. He batted 0.500 and brought in two runs on three hits. Kaden Peer also logged two hits, along with Eric Maisonet and Isaiah Frost. Frost logged the second home run of his career in the bottom of the seventh inning, while also recording an RBI.

A combination of JD Dohrmann and Eli Skidmore performed well against the Flames, with Dohrmann starting things off. He logged four strikeouts and allowed four runs in 4.2 innings on the mound. Skidmore only went for 2.1, logging five strikeouts and allowing two runs.

Missouri will be back to face UIC at 4 p.m. on Friday at Taylor Stadium for the second game of the four-contest series.

