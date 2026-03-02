Tigers Stay Unbeaten at Taylor Stadium: The Buzz
Missouri baseball is off to a hot start for the spring 2026 season, closing out February with an eight-game winning streak. On Saturday, February 28, the Tigers played a doubleheader against North Dakota State, completing the series sweep by winning both games.
The streak is Missouri’s longest since 2023, when the Tigers won nine straight games early in the season.
The Tigers opened the first game Saturday, scoring two runs in the first inning to take the lead. NDSU answered with two runs in both the second and third innings, but Missouri responded with three runs in the fifth to regain control. The Tigers held on from there to secure a 5-3 victory.
Left-handed pitcher Ian Lohse recorded two scoreless innings, striking out three Bison. He earned his third save of the season to seal the win for Missouri.
Missouri returned Saturday evening to defeat the Bison, 7-5. Notably, left-handed pitcher Isaiah Sales made his debut at Taylor Stadium, pitching 2.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Sales came out on the mound with bases loaded, but he helped Missouri out of the jam to seal the victory.
Missouri defeated North Dakota State, 11-5, on Friday, February 27. The Tigers began lead the game early after Blaize Ward delivered a first-inning hit that brought two runners home. Missouri continued to hold the lead with four more runs in the fourth inning to expand its lead to 7-0.
Missouri remains perfect at home and will host the University of Illinois Chicago from March 5–8 at Taylor Stadium. The series will be streamed on the SEC Network.
The Buzz: March 2
- The SEC Women's Basketball Tournament begins Wednesday, March 4, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. No. 14 Missouri is set to face No. 11 Alabama in the first round.
- Missouri cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. recorded the fastest 40-yard dash time of any player at the NFL Scouting Combine, twice. On his first run, he posted an unofficial time of 4.36 seconds, and on his second attempt, he improved to 4.32 seconds.
Sunday's Mizzou Results
- Softball: Missouri vs. Wichita State, cancelled
- Tennis: No. 4 Texas A&M 4, Missouri 0; Missouri 4, Lindenwood 0
- Gymnastics: No. 7 Missouri 197.425, No. 8 Arkansas 197.225
- Women's Basketball: Oklahoma 84, Missouri 78
Monday's Mizzou Schedule
Men's Golf: Missouri at the Colleton River Collegiate, Bluffton, South Carolina, 6:45 a.m. CT, Live Stats
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
I can throw the deep ball, I can move around in the pocket, I can play-action. Whatever you might need me to do, I’ll be able to do it, and I think we’ll put a good plan together to maximize my skillset.Drew Lock after being traded
Izabelle is a master’s candidate at the University of Tennessee studying Sports Management. She received her Bachelor of Journalism with an emphasis in Sports Broadcast from the University of Missouri in 2024. She has been covering wrestling for Missouri On SI since 2023 and has covered wrestling for the Ohio State Buckeyes On SI and Iowa Hawkeyes On SI since 2024. Additionally, Izabelle has covered various Olympic sports, including track and field, soccer, and tennis, since 2021 with other outlets.Follow CoolIzabelle